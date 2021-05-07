Five things for the weekend: Streamed music, a new Netflix series and a classic boxing film 

Lisa Hannigan plays from the Everyman in Cork, there's opera from Dublin, and Ardal O'Hanlon asks why Irish people curse so much 
 Lisa Hannigan will be streaming from The Everyman from Friday. 

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 11:05
Des O’Driscoll

1 |streamed music| LISA HANNIGAN

The second instalment of the Behind The Curtain series features Lisa Hannigan and her gorgeous voice from the Everyman in Cork.

On demand from 10pm on Friday, May 7, to Saturday, May 8, €25/€30 

2 |streaming| JUPITER'S LEGACY 

It seems we can't get enough of superheros, and this much-anticipated new series puts was story adapted from Mark Millar's 2013 comicbook. The kids of the original superheros are having some issues.

Netflix, from Friday 

3 |opera| FRIDAY OPERA EXPLORER  

The latest offering presented by the Irish National Opera features arias from Beethoven’s Fidelio, and Wagner’s Das Rheingold and Tannhäuser.

From 5pm on Friday, see Irish National Opera's Facebook or YouTube 

4 |TV documentary| When WHEN WE WERE KINGS

Classic account of Muhammad Ali's time in Zaire in 1974 for the 'Rumble in the Jungle' with George Foreman

Saturday, BBC Two, 10pm (NI 10.30pm) 

5 |TV| HOLY F*** 

Irish people have a reputation for cursing, so Ardal O’Hanlon digs a little deeper to explore the cultural and pschological signifcance of that particular national pastime.

Sunday, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

