What to expect when The Handmaid’s Tale returns tonight

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is coming back to our screens tonight (Thursday) and it promises to be a riveting season.

It will be available on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player tonight at 10.30pm.

Last season we saw Fred and Serena’s marriage implode and cracks begin to appear in Gilead, especially when it came to the regime’s obsession with children. Baby Nichole and Emily were spirited over the Canadian border and Gilead lost 86 children and infants, who were put on a plane to Canada by June, who is played by Elizabeth Moss, and her collaborators.

In the upcoming series, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

In tonight’s episode, an injured June and the fugitive Handmaids find refuge at a farm, where a 14-year-old Wife nurses June back to health. June restores her role as the women's leader. In Gilead, an imprisoned Lawrence tries to avoid a death sentence, and Aunt Lydia reels from the loss of 86 children on Angel's Flight. The combative Waterfords, in custody in Toronto, learn of June's feat.

While The Handmaid’s Tale began airing in the US on Hulu last week, Irish viewers are gaining access to the show ahead of our British neighbours.

“We're so pleased to be able to bring this new run in a highly-acclaimed and thrilling series to our viewers on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player as a 'see it first' this May, ahead of UK broadcast,” says Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s director of acquisitions and co-productions.

Production began on the 10 episodes of the new season in March 2020. However, work was halted after a few weeks due to the pandemic and the fourth season's premiere was moved to 2021. Production resumed in September 2020 and star Moss filmed her directorial debut this season, having directed three episodes.

