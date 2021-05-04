As happy as a pig in... Éire — Peppa Pig comes to Ireland

She's been to Italy and she's been to France — and she even headed to the Australian outback for a picnic so it's amazing that there are no records showing that Peppa Pig and her family ever made it across the Irish Sea.
But finally, she's on her way here to Ireland. Peppa Pig and her family have been cleared for a visit to the Emerald Isle and the 'official documents', aka a picture book with a glittery cover, will be available in the next few days.
The curious little piglet (that's bainbh as Gaeilge, by the way) beloved by younger children has her passport ready and tickets booked and latest Peppa Pig book — Peppa Goes To Ireland — is published by Penguin Ladybird. It's billed as "the perfect introduction to Ireland for little Peppa fans".
We won't be doing spoilers so you're safe on that count but it's ok to say that Peppa and her squally little brother, George, are coming here for an Irish-dancing festival. And the cliffhanger moment arises when the band forget their instruments — will Peppa and her family be able to save the day?
Bearing in mind that the pig family's trips to Australia took in the Great Barrier Reef and she toured Paris and the sights of Hollywood, New York and the Grand Canyon too on her travels, we're curious to see if she'll go the whole hog and maybe visit Blarney Castle or the Cliffs of Moher while she's here. Or we have plenty placenames involving pigs if they were interested in checking out ancestral sites: Glenamuck, Poulnamuck, Oileán Muice, Muckross — or how about Muckanaghederdauhaulia in Galway (it translates as a pig-marsh between two sea inlets)!
And it's not out of the question that Mummy and Daddy pig could bring their children on a visit to Fota Wildlife Park or Dublin Zoo if they have some free time. The slightly odd situation of a family of pigs visiting a zoo and having pets has cropped up in the series in the past.
Meanwhile, there are shamrocks a-plenty in the Peppa Goes to Ireland book so expect some classic Irish tropes.
A taste of genuine Irish cuisine probably won't involve bacon and cabbage though in fairness.