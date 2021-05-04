As happy as a pig in... Éire — Peppa Pig comes to Ireland

She's been to Italy and she's been to France — and she even headed to the Australian outback for a picnic so it's amazing that there are no records showing that Peppa Pig and her family ever made it across the Irish Sea.

But finally, she's on her way here to Ireland. Peppa Pig and her family have been cleared for a visit to the Emerald Isle and the 'official documents', aka a picture book with a glittery cover, will be available in the next few days.