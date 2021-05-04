Tuesday TV Tips: Child's mother looked for a doctor's note asking teacher to 'beat him on his left hand which wasn’t sore'

Cosc: Corporal Punishment

RTÉ One, 7pm

A look back on the use of corporal punishment against children in schools and in the home. Cosc asks why it was still accepted practice in schools here until 1982 and Irish homes until 2015.

Contributors include people who suffered the lifelong effects of the practice. Norman Murray from Navan, was regularly beaten at school with a wide array of instruments including a hosepipe. Such was the severity of the beatings that his mother had to ask for a doctor’s note to ask the teacher to beat him on his uninjured hand.

Broadaster Mary Kennedy recalls being both a student and a teacher in a world where Corporal Punishment was still allowed.

And psychotherapist, Stella O'Malley points out: “We keep repeating the narrative, 'it didn’t do me any harm'. It may be more interesting to say 'did it you do any good' or 'was there a better way of doing it'.”

Ireland, Cancer and Me

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

A personal account of living with a cancer condition: Tommie Gorman worked at RTÉ News for 41 years — in 1994, when he was 37, he was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease, Neuro-endocrine tumours (NETS).

In the early days of his diagnosis with cancer, Tommie discovered that under EU law, he was entitled to treatment available in another EU state if that treatment was cost-effective and useful. In 1998 Tommie Gorman became the first Irish citizen to access treatment at a Swedish Centre of Excellence. He availed of an EU directive to qualify for that care.

Tommie Gorman receiving treatment in Sweden 20 years ago for cancer. Ireland, Cancer and Me

Fargo Season One (new series)

TG4, 10.30pm

Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton), a drifter, brings trouble to small-town Minnesota and influences insurance salesman, Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman), into murder.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch — series premiere

Disney+

Celebrate May the 4th today (May the Force...be with you!) with a brand-new original Star Wars series.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from its Nap, Disney+

Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Disney+

And also a 'first-of-its-kind' Star Wars-themed short from The Simpsons. This brings characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield.

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

Sport

Champions League Live: semi-final 2nd leg - Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain, ko 8pm, RTÉ 2