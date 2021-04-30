Five Things for the Bank Holiday Weekend: Line of Duty, Nomadland, Cork Choral and Ballydehob Jazz festivals

The BBC's winding, suspenseful tale of police corruption comes to a head for its sixth series, with Monday's trailer serving to heighten the drama. Of course, there's one huge question to answer - who is H?
The Oscar-winning adaptation of a novel about the lives of travelling temp workers in the United States, starring Frances McDormand and Peter Spears. A chance to see what the hype is all about, as its international streaming bow happens on Disney+ following its domestic success.
'International' is truly the word this year, as Cork Choral's online singing competitions, performances and workshops feature an array of guests from all over the world. Keep an ear out for this parish's finest in the Workplace Choir of the Year category.
A festival for transitional times - some of Ireland’s finest contemporary jazz and world artists perform from the Community Hall over five online concerts, including singer Camilla Griehsel; while a village art project, murals, and a Jazz Photography exhibition keep things going on the ground.
A fundraiser for the Irish Refugee Council, featuring freeform, Krautrock-inspired music from Cork-rooted outfits Fixity, The Bonk and Whozyerman?, as well as Arvo Party, This Ship Argo, members of Junk Drawer, Electric Octopus, Shrug Life and more.