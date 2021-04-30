Five Things for the Bank Holiday Weekend: Line of Duty, Nomadland, Cork Choral and Ballydehob Jazz festivals

TV: Line of Duty - season 6 finale

DI Steve Arnott, Carmichael and DC Chloe Bishop, in the BBC's Line of Duty drama

The BBC's winding, suspenseful tale of police corruption comes to a head for its sixth series, with Monday's trailer serving to heighten the drama. Of course, there's one huge question to answer - who is H?

BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Streaming: Nomadland

Frances McDormand in Nomadland, a drama from the frontlines of temporary work in the US

The Oscar-winning adaptation of a novel about the lives of travelling temp workers in the United States, starring Frances McDormand and Peter Spears. A chance to see what the hype is all about, as its international streaming bow happens on Disney+ following its domestic success.

Disney+, from this Friday

Music: Cork International Choral Festival

Norah Walsh, Cork Choral Festival's Sean O'Riada winner, 2021

'International' is truly the word this year, as Cork Choral's online singing competitions, performances and workshops feature an array of guests from all over the world. Keep an ear out for this parish's finest in the Workplace Choir of the Year category.

Continues until Sunday May 2, https://www.corkchoral.ie/

Festival: Ballydehob Jazz Festival

Joe O'Leary and his partner Caroline O'Donnell, at Levis Corner House in Ballydehob - two of the minds behind the bespoke Ballydehob Jazz Festival this weekend.

A festival for transitional times - some of Ireland’s finest contemporary jazz and world artists perform from the Community Hall over five online concerts, including singer Camilla Griehsel; while a village art project, murals, and a Jazz Photography exhibition keep things going on the ground.

Friday April 30 – Monday May 3, https://ballydehobjazzfestival.org/

New Album: European Endless: 12 - charity compilation album

European Endless: 12 artists, playing for 12 minutes apiece, in the style of German rock legends like Neu! and CAN

A fundraiser for the Irish Refugee Council, featuring freeform, Krautrock-inspired music from Cork-rooted outfits Fixity, The Bonk and Whozyerman?, as well as Arvo Party, This Ship Argo, members of Junk Drawer, Electric Octopus, Shrug Life and more.

Available on Bandcamp from Friday, April 30