Five things for Poetry Day Ireland: Online readings, workshops, podcasts, etc 

Unlaunched Book Podcast - Live (7pm, €5)

The Unlaunched Books podcast was set up in 2020 by Séan Hewitt, Victoria Kennefick and John McAuliffe to publicise new poetry collections that were missing out on launches due to lockdown.

West Cork Literary Festival are hosting a special video edition of the podcast - to mark the publication of new poetry collections by Martina Evans, Victoria Kennefick, and Aoife Lyall.

Empty Houses: A Climate Change Anthology (7pm, free, booking required)

Co-editor Alice Kinsella will host this event, featuring poets from the new Doire Press poetry anthology, Empty House.

With Catherine Phil MacCarthy (Daughters of the House), David Butler (All the Barbaric Glass) and Breda Wall Ryan (In a Hare's Eye).

Creative Writing Workshop (7pm, free, booking required)

Waterford playwright and poet Martina Collender will be offering a free Zoom workshop in creative writing to celebrate the day - register your interest at martinacollender@gmail.com.

Moth & Butterfly: A Path to the Poem (7.30pm, free, booking required)

Six international storytellers and writers share selected poems, and the stories behind their choices. Is there a memory that resonates? What was the journey that inspired them to write a piece? What was their path to the poem?

Featuring: Niceol Blue, Peter Chand, Nuala Hayes, Charles Leggett, Órla Mc Govern, and Paddy O'Brien.

Food for the Soul: poet Clodagh Beresford Dunne, chefs Paul Flynn and Eunice Power and multimedia artist John Birmingham

Food for the Soul (Facebook Video)

Chefs Paul Flynn and Eunice Power, as well as multimedia artist John Birmingham, have each picked their favourite poem by poet Clodagh Beresford Dunne, and three short films have been created.

In 2019, Irish literary icon Edna O’Brien selected Clodagh as the recipient of the Clarissa Luard Emerging Writer Award.

Her poem 'Seven Sugar Cubes' deals with the unexpected death of her father in Australia in 2015 when the poet was in Ireland and was unable to get to his bedside - chosen by Eunice Power for this project after the loss of her own father.