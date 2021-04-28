Lana del Rey announces new album 'Blue Banisters'

New long-player announced just a month after the March release of previous album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'
Lana del Rey announces new album 'Blue Banisters'

Singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey performs in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

It's been a busy week of release announcements in the pop world, as the inevitable bursts of ongoing lockdown productivity continue.

Following yesterday's news that alternative-pop crossover sensation Billie Eilish is preparing her next album for a July 4th release, US singer-songwriter Lana del Rey today announced her next long-player, entitled Blue Bannisters.

It's a very quick follow-up to her last album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, released to streaming services in March.

Prior to lockdown, the American hitmaker had been on a roll: 2019 album Norman F**king Rockwell! came in for critical and commercial success, and her first book of poetry, 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass', received a spoken-word album edition in July of last year.

Read More

Culture That Made Me: Stevie G's selections include Marvin Gaye, Sir Henrys and Questlove 

More in this section

The Phantom of the Opera - London cast New West End cast announced to join Killian Donnelly in The Phantom Of The Opera
PJ Gallagher: I don't think The Young Offenders will return for fourth series PJ Gallagher: I don't think The Young Offenders will return for fourth series
Conversations With Friends starts filming in Belfast Conversations With Friends starts filming in Belfast
Lana del Rey announces new album 'Blue Banisters'

Billie Eilish announces new album for July 30 - and the first single lands Thursday

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices