Lana del Rey announces new album 'Blue Banisters'

It's been a busy week of release announcements in the pop world, as the inevitable bursts of ongoing lockdown productivity continue.
Following yesterday's news that alternative-pop crossover sensation Billie Eilish is preparing her next album for a July 4th release, US singer-songwriter Lana del Rey today announced her next long-player, entitled.
Album out July 4th— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 28, 2021
BLUE BANISTERS pic.twitter.com/q37PDKeyy5
It's a very quick follow-up to her last album,released to streaming services in March.
Prior to lockdown, the American hitmaker had been on a roll: 2019 albumcame in for critical and commercial success, and her first book of poetry, 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass', received a spoken-word album edition in July of last year.