Bon Jovi drive-in concert to be live-streamed to Cork venue next month 

For one night only, Bon Jovi's concert will be streamed in three Irish locations
Bon Jovi drive-in concert to be live-streamed to Cork venue next month 

Bon Jovi live in concert. Picture: Joe Dunne/Photocall Ireland

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 09:03
Denise O’Donoghue

If you miss live gigs, here’s a chance to have a similar experience on your doorstep.

Bon Jovi will perform a live-streamed concert for one night only, which will be screened at three Irish venues this summer.

The never-before-seen show was recorded live for this one-off event.

‘Encore Drive-In Nights’ will take place on May 22 and can be watched in Cork Racecourse in Mallow, Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin and Slane Castle.

 

Each venue is limited to 250 tickets per screening for the gig and each ticket admits a car and up to five passengers. 

It will be the band's first drive-in concert and will feature all of their hits, including Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life. The audio will be broadcast to the cars through FM radio.

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis and the show is expected to sell out.

Tickets cost €55 plus booking fee and go on sale tomorrow (April 28) at 5pm.

Read More

Sliabh Luachra: Stan goes online to bring local musicians to a global audience 

More in this section

Sliabh Luachra: Stan goes online to bring local musicians to a global audience  Sliabh Luachra: Stan goes online to bring local musicians to a global audience 
Felispeaks and Tolü Makay: African-Irish duo build on Tommy Tiernan Show success  Felispeaks and Tolü Makay: African-Irish duo build on Tommy Tiernan Show success 
Military Trial Of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Enters Jury Phase Podcast Corner: The Line looks at the actions of US Navy Seals in Iraq 
Bon Jovi drive-in concert to be live-streamed to Cork venue next month 

Theatre review: The Visiting Hour, starring Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices