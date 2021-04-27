Bon Jovi drive-in concert to be live-streamed to Cork venue next month 

If you miss live gigs, here’s a chance to have a similar experience on your doorstep.
Bon Jovi will perform a live-streamed concert for one night only, which will be screened at three Irish venues this summer.
The never-before-seen show was recorded live for this one-off event.
‘Encore Drive-In Nights’ will take place on May 22 and can be watched in Cork Racecourse in Mallow, Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin and Slane Castle.
Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021
Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.
Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.
Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd
Each venue is limited to 250 tickets per screening for the gig and each ticket admits a car and up to five passengers.
It will be the band's first drive-in concert and will feature all of their hits, including Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life. The audio will be broadcast to the cars through FM radio.
Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis and the show is expected to sell out.
Tickets cost €55 plus booking fee and go on sale tomorrow (April 28) at 5pm.