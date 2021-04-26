Theatre review: The Visiting Hour, starring Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy 

The Visiting Hour, by Frank McGuiness’s, has the leads playing a father and daughter separated by a glass screen in a care home
Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 19:30
Alan O’Riordan

The Visiting Hour

Gate Theatre, Dublin 

We might not be experiencing it first hand, but the reconfigured auditorium of the Gate Theatre – an open studio space, no proscenium arch in sight – is well suited to Frank McGuiness’s new play, in which Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy play a two-hander through a large pane of glass.

They are a dementia-suffering father and his daughter at, as the title makes plain, visiting hour in a care home. Distanced in these Covid times. Behind-glass visits have been a heartbreak in many lives, but it makes for a formally interesting piece of live-streamed theatre, with director Caitriona McLaughlin choosing camera angles that often show one actor’s reflected response to the other’s change of mood, or expression. Watching them, watching each other: it’s an absorbing back-and-forth; intimate, despite the circumstances.

McGuinness’s premise is striking, certainly, in its immediacy, and potentially off putting for those who might want a virtual night at the theatre to be an escape from the human cost of a year of forced isolation. But McGuinness’s writing, at times wry and knowing, at others searingly emotional, and the performances, make it worth leaving any qualms at the login screen.

McGuinness delivers dialogues of contradiction and forgetting that would fit Vladimir and Estragon. Early during these passages, one wonders if we are watching realist characters here, struggling to relate, or a dramatist’s formal game. Is this about the past of these two people, about their attempted connection; or something metatheatrical, and allusive? Turns out it’s both.

 Each of them, father and daughter, is actor and dramatist in these encounters. Their dialogues of fantasy and memory, of occasional wild invention, are mental touchstones they revisit week after week. For the daughter, there’s the hoped-for moment of lucidity; for the father, the strange freedom of dementia to completely inhabit a memory one moment, but totally forget it the next.

Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy in The Visiting Hour at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy in The Visiting Hour at the Gate Theatre. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

This is two people coping, or rather struggling to. Rea’s father cannot always keep the panic and confusion at bay, while Roddy’s performance traces a path through frustration, loss and sadness. The separation endured as they do all this will resonate with many, making for a potentially cathartic piece of theatre.

  • Available on demand from the Gate from Monday May 10 – Sunday May 23, 2021. See gatetheatre.ie

