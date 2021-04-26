Disney looking for paid Irish extras as Disenchanted set is built in Co Wicklow

Disney has issued a casting call for extras ahead of the filming of Disenchanted, the sequel to its hit film, Enchanted.

Disenchanted is set ten years after Enchanted, with Giselle, Robert and Morgan living in the suburbs. However, Giselle begins to question her happily ever after and wishes her life was more like a perfect fairytale. Her wish turns her real life and her animated home of Andalasia upside down.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are returning to their roles for the sequel and filming is expected to get underway in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, where a huge set is being built.

Footage from locals shows what appears to be a town hall being constructed, which shops and businesses in the town are expected to get a Disney makeover for the production.

In January, Disney Studios advertised for trained dancers for “an upcoming musical feature film” being shot between May and August in Ireland, widely believed to be Disenchanted.

A video shared on TikTok by Edith Gervin shows the set being built in Enniskerry and Gervin says she believes the town hall steps will be the scene for a dance number featuring up to 200 dancers.

Meanwhile, MovieExtras.ie has published an advertisement for paid background actors for Disenchanted and they’re looking for people of all shapes and sizes to be part of the production. These actors will be filming in Dublin.

“Clocktower Productions is seeking roles for the motion picture project entitled Disenchanted, a new feature-length motion picture project to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, filming in Dublin, Ireland between May and August 2021. Clocktower is committed to diverse, inclusive casting,” the advert reads.

“Submissions for non-descript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law, subject to legitimate casting objectives.”

A chance to be paid to share a film set with McDreamy? What are you waiting for?

