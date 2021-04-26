My mum met my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing: The best quotes from the Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards veered from the sublime to the ridiculous, with moments varying from passionate speeches and bizarre dance interludes.

Here are some of the best quotes from the night.

– Glenn Close – “Wait a second, that’s Da Butt.”

The actress, who was nominated for an eighth time at the ceremony but has never won, broke into a spontaneous dance during a light-hearted segment of the show.

As the song played, she said: “Da Butt was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go band EU… shout out to Sugar Bear and Backyard Band.”

– Chloe Zhao – “This is for anyone who had the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that.”

#Oscars Moment: Chloé Zhao accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @nomadlandfilm. pic.twitter.com/1W1zPSxEWS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021

The director made history as she scooped the best directing prize, only the second woman in history to do so.

– Thomas Vinterberg – “We ended up making this movie for her as her monument. So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened and you are part of this miracle, but this one’s for you.”

The Another Round director paid tribute to his late daughter after winning the international feature prize.

Thomas Vinterberg (Chris Pizzello/AP)

– Travon Free – “Today the police will kill three people. And tomorrow the police will kill three people. And the day after that, the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day kill three people, which amounts to about a thousand people a year. And those people happen to disproportionately be black people.”

He added: “I just ask that you not be indifferent. Please don’t be indifferent to our pain.”

Best live-action short winner Travon Free addresses police brutality.

– Mia Neal – “Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future because I can picture black trans women standing up here and Asian sisters and Latina sisters and indigenous women. I know one day it won’t be unusual and groundbreaking, it will just be normal.”

Mia Neal, from left, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for best make-up and hairstyling (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The make-up and hairstyling winners Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson were the first black women to win in the category.

– Daniel Kaluuya – “My mum met my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing. I’m here! I’m so happy to be alive.”

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The best supporting actor winner appeared to horrify his mother as his speech took a surprising turn.

– Yuh-Jung Youn – “Where were you while we were filming in person?”

Brad Pitt with Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for Minari (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The best supporting actress only had eyes for Brad Pitt, who presented her with her prize.

– Frances McDormand – “Howl!”

The actress howled in tribute to Nomadland production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died at the age of 35 earlier this year.