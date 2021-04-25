Book review: Sophie White is helping Ireland face up to its taboos in a laugh-out-loud way

In Corpsing Sophie White describes her firstborn as a ‘skinned rabbit’ and her second son as ‘raw and red’ at birth. These could be dangerous moments for the babes since White is a woman who craves human blood. Three litres of pigs’ blood, ordered from the local butcher and delivered to her doorstep by a bosom pal, fails to assuage the need, lacking the necessary viscosity for a satisfying beverage or even bloodbath.

In these essays White reveals and discusses things which most people, especially in this country, keep close within themselves or, at any rate, in the family. But White’s mission is to expose everything: if she doesn’t, how will similar people find comfort? White’s Body and Other Horror Shows holds no punches.

My courage failed me when I read that Corpsing was going to ask ‘uncomfortable questions about the lived reality of Irish womanhood in the 21st century’. It seemed to me that I had read enough about that subject to last a lifetime and I feared that any further revelations would stick in my craw. I was wrong. Corpsing is excoriating and laugh-out-loud: it breaks the mould.

White is a fan of craic, and makes jokes all the time. Her father, RTÉ’s Kevin Linehan, is suffering from early onset dementia: hahaha. He is wasting away: hilarious. He is dead: ‘just got to nail down the pallbearers’. When her husband, Seb, suggests that there is nothing funny about it, White challenges him by saying that without the wisecracks she would be ‘boring people with my crap life’.

White’s mission is to help Ireland face up to her taboos. Alzheimer’s? Not yet, perhaps, but Abortion – tick, Gay Marriage – tick. What comes next? Addiction to drugs or alcohol which is still hidden in the home unless the casualties are littering the streets with their urine, vomit, stinking bedding, used needles, crushed cans and broken bottles.

White knows a bit about alcoholism and drug abuse. She has been there/done that and now she is up for telling the world all about it. She used to hide her drinking from Seb. Now she reveals how she carried clear-coloured alcohol in her water bottle and necked a whole bottle of wine at a children’s play date.

Fascist attitudes to women’s bodies are addressed. White, of course, has been there too. Her lifelong obsession with butter, reinforced from childhood by her mother, is chronicled. Rebelling against the zeitgeist she dips her roasties in butter before consuming them. She rebutters the bread that Seb has already spread. In her days as an art student she sculpted using the medium of animal fat. Fat is, as we know, a feminist issue. Women, she says, police their own fat crimes in what she calls a ‘tidy bit of patriarchal ingenuity’.

Of these wide-ranging targets White focuses most tightly on mental health. Aged 22 she took one specific pill at the 2007 Electric Picnic. After that hallucinatory, seemingly near-death trip White descended to a crazed underworld for six years. Seb took her travelling and she began to cure herself by learning to chef in New Zealand. She was fighting her ‘madness’ using step-by-step recipes.

Tragically, White was missing out on the few years of her adult life when her father was cogent and knew who she was. White’s life has been ‘crap’ in many ways but now she can mine her experiences and turn them into fine work.

Corpsing: My Body and Other Horror Shows

Sophie White

Tramppress, pb: €15