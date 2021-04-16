Friday TV Tips: Why we need 'stalking' legislation — and longer sentences for the crime

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

New six-part series following the work at Ireland’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity. Kennel carers, Shane and Tanya, face a tough time as a pair of terriers with bad mange are dropped at the shelter. Vet Elise and Nurse Mandy attend to an abused pony at death’s door. Elise performs life-altering eye surgery on abandoned kitten, Banshee.

The Shelter: Animal SOS — Tanya Clarke and Shane Lawlor

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Tom Jones will give an exclusive performance with his take on a Bob Dylan classic One More Cup of Coffee from his new album Surrounded by Time.

Tom Jones from @RealSirTomJones

Michelle O'Neill, Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister, makes her first visit to The Late Late Show. She'll discuss how becoming a mother aged 16 changed her life; her hopes for post-Brexit Ireland; the ongoing controversy around her attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral; and her relationship with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster.

Jamie Wall, who in 2014 was a promising dual GAA star, will speak to Ryan about the day that his life took a remarkable turn, and how he adjusted to paralysis and went on to manage his home club to victory.

Tolu Ibikunle, Susan Ilesanmi, and Okefe Afe — three of the Dubliners who shot to fame on TikTok with their viral accents video, will be in studio.

And Una Ring and Eve McDowell, who were both subjected to terrifying stalking ordeals, will speak about their campaign to have a specific offence of stalking introduced with longer sentences for the crime.

Plus Villagers will give an exclusive performance of their brand-new single The First Day.

Dino Ranch

Disney+

Animated western series focusing on the animated adventures of the tight-knit Cassidy family, who run a farm and dinosaur sanctuary. In the first episode, the youngsters learn a valuable lesson about asking for help after being confronted by a couple of crazy critters.

Dino Ranch on Disney+

Shadow and Bone

Netflix

Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grisha novel trilogy forms the basis for a new fantasy series that’s sure to appeal to fans of The Maze Runner and The Hunger Games. The action takes place in a war-torn world where super-powered orphan Alina Starkov may have the skills needed to free her people.

Shadow and Bone: Ben Barnes as The Darkling/General Kirigan; and Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov. Picture: Attila Szvacsek/Netflix

Love and Monsters

Netflix

Giant mutant toads, monstrous angry millipedes, and plenty other scary creatures now rule the world in this adventure film.

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies. Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who has been living on the coast 85 miles away, and decides he must venture out to find his true love.

Along the way he gets some tips from tough survivor, Clyde (Michael Rooker who played mean Merle in Walking Dead). And he teams up with super cute and clever dog called Boy (played by an Australian kelpie, called Hero).

Dylan O'Brien stars Love and Monsters. Picture: Jasin Boland.

Sport

European Gymnastics Championships: Women’s All Round Final, live from Basel, Switzerland, 12.15pm, RTÉ2;

Soccer: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2); Irish First Division: Treaty United vs Cork City (ko 7.45pm); Premier League: Arsenal vs Everton (ko 8pm, Sky Sport).