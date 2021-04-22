Les McKeown of Bay City Rollers dies aged 65

The lead singer of the Scottish 1970s' sensations died suddenly at his home
Bay City Rollers lead singer Les McKeown.

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 16:52

Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown has died at the age of 65.

The Scottish pop vocalist was the frontman of the group during their 1970s heyday.

A statement from his family on Twitter said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021.

“We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss. Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown.” 

Formed at the end of the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers enjoyed huge success at home and abroad with their distinctive tartan outfits and upbeat pop tunes like Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang.

They had a massive teen following and sold more than 100 million records. The group were regular visitors to Ireland, where they played venues such as the Savoy in Cork. 

