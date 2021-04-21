Taking care of business: some of Robert De Niro's greatest roles and some of his worst

There'll never be another Robert De Niro, a bona-fide Hollywood icon whose credibility and reputation were earned long ago, in the pre-digital film business. This much is simply not in question.

Two Oscars, for The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, sit atop a well-stocked resume of awards, nominations and laurels.

But while his legacy as the steely kind of actor that can tackle a range of parts is beyond dispute, thanks to a stellar run of leading roles in all-time classic films, recent claims by his lawyer that De Niro has to take any role he can at 77 years old to keep on top of alimony payments and back taxes have led film fans to compare and contrast his glory years with his current-day body of work.

Unsurprisingly, if somewhat callously, one outlet has referred to De Niro as 'the Godfather of film flops'. But while some of his more recent work has failed to impress critics, it's important not to lose perspective.

Here, we look at the star's hits and misses.

THE HITS

Robert de Niro as the tortured Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

De Niro's intensity made him a natural for parts that required a nuanced look at silver-screen villainy.

Stepping into the boots of Marlon Brando to fill in the backstory of the iconic Don Vito Corleone, interspersed with present-day family exploits, De Niro brings the character's evolution from struggling immigrant to crime boss, to vivid, unsettling life.

Taxi Driver (1976)

A perfect allegory for American society's failings in the wake of the Vietnam incursion, veteran Travis Bickle's post-deployment unravelling is a cinematic masterclass, playing directly into De Niro's hard-man strengths while allowing him to dive deep into the flaws of masculine archetypes, equally toxic and tortured.

Raging Bull (1980)

There's method-acting, and then there's the punishment De Niro inflicted on himself for his art in portraying boxer Jake LaMotta.

Packing on the muscle and mirroring the physical peak of the real deal's glory days to bottle his animalistic in-ring prowess, he then had to gain 60lbs and take himself out of that shape in order to inhabit LaMotta's post-career nadir.

It's a tough, but compelling watch, all told.

The Untouchables (1987)

By this point in his career, De Niro's persona, alternately cool and hyper-focused, was so etched into the minds of cinemagoers that his turn as crime boss Al Capone, all bombast and big living threw people for a loop.

It also marked a point of subversion of his well-refined screen presence that, while a breath of fresh air then, proved to be a slow creative undoing for the actor - a willingness to play with a carefully-cultivated mystique that turned into a trope.

Heat (1995)

De Niro and Al Pacino were, by the 90s, familiar with each other's acting styles after sharing the mafia-movie spotlight in Godfather Part II, but they provided counterfoils for each other here in a taut crime drama that saw De Niro tap effectively into that dichotomy of disarming detachment ("Don't let yourself get attached to anything you're not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat, if you feel the heat around the corner") and creeping vulnerability.

THE MISSES

Robert DeNiro, in the baby-signing scene from Meet The Fockers.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

Rocky and Bullwinkle's perfectly likeable cartoon double-act seldom made the airwaves here in Ireland over the years, excluding us from the idea that De Niro's past intensity apparently provided a subversive angle to his production and casting work here.

Whatever else, this film just didn't land with Irish audiences, or fare much better elsewhere.

Godsend (2004)

Ranking at 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, Godsend may well be the trough of De Niro's body of work.

Capitalising on public concern surrounding the ethics of cloning, De Niro was cast as a doctor that clones a recently-deceased child at the behest of his grieving parents, this tale of visions, possession and murder derails quickly from its outset.

Meet the Fockers/Little Fockers (2004/2010)

Not nearly as controversial a call as some might no doubt be thinking.

Meet the Parents was a good piece of 90s comedy distraction that saw De Niro in particular lampoon his famed intensity with just the right amount of self-deprecation.

Its sequels veered into schtick, and while that's good for some, and De Niro's own production hand was at the tiller for the second film, the sequels just don't stand up.

New Year's Eve (2011)

While a New Year's Eve indoors in the company of nurse Halle Berry might be many people's dream, for De Niro's character, in palliative care and close to death, it all just comes a little close to home for longtime fans used to seeing De Niro's star on the wane.

Grudge Match (2013)

Starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in a face-off of boxing movie icons, Grudge Match had all the ingredients for a serviceable piece of genre nostalgia, but ended up going for every old trope under the sun - childhood rivalries renewed, cheating lovers, and the lure of one last walk down the aisle.

It's a good chaser to a Rocky marathon, but it's one to bob and weave around otherwise.