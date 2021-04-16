Picks of the week: Summer salads and Miggeldy celebrations

Happy Friday everyone! To celebrate the weekend, we’re bringing you our favourite bits the past seven days have had to offer.

From the top stories and trends to the newest podcasts, recipes, and Irish shop finds, we've got you covered for the weekend.

News of the week

Go forth and walk, as the 5km limit finally lifts. Picture: Larry Cummins

There is one thing on everyone’s minds this weekend and that is the sweet taste of freedom. As of Monday, we've been allowed to travel within our county borders or up to 20km from our homes if crossing a border, and boy has 20km never felt so good.

As the only people who might be permanently happy with county-level restrictions, we’ve been all about things to do in Cork this week, from a host of new tiny coffee spots to the best rebel beaches to visit.

Rosealeen in Ballydesmond is not as thrilled about border crossings. Read this week's Ask Audrey next time you need a laugh.

No matter what the neighbours say, we urge you to go forth, safely, and enjoy every walk and ice cream your county has to offer this weekend. A heads up for anyone already on their way to Kinsale or Clonakilty: park early.

What to cook

We have the ingredients ready to cook the Currabinny Cooks' steak and watercress salad this weekend

The glorious weather gods have been offering up top-notch summer vibes this week and with that comes a lack of will to turn on the oven. The Currabinny Cooks are here to save the day with some fresh and easy summer salad recipes.

RTÉ has recently brought back fan-favourite cooking show Cook-In with Mark Moriarty. He made a gorgeous-looking baked cod this week but we’re still dreaming of last week’s homemade garlic bread.

On the baking front, we’ll be celebrating our first days past 5km with the perfect carrot cake.

Denise O'Donoghue also tried out the latest Tiktok cooking trend this week, Kinder toasties, and was not disappointed. Next on the list are these cheesy rollups.

Podcast corner

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams' new podcast is top of our list for the weekend.

Eoghan O' Sullivan wrote about a highly-anticipated new podcast by Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams this week, called My Therapist Ghosted Me, which we are more than excited for.

Also in our queue is RTÉ's new Irish history podcast GunPlot and Mick Clifford's recent chat with the country's first female Ceann Comhairle, Catherine Connelly.

Happy birthday, Michael D Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

First Dates was especially brilliant this week. We were cheering for Sian and the whole episode. Catch up on RTÉ Player and read our review of the antics here.

We’re currently streaming This Is A Robbery on Netflix, a four-part documentary on the world’s largest art heist that took place in Boston in 1990. Episode three looks at possible Irish ties to the event.

Also on our list for the weekend: TG4’s celebration of Michael D. Higgins’ 80th birthday on Sunday at 9:30pm and his segment on tonights's Late Late Show. Because there’s just nothing like a bit of Miggeldy to cheer up the nation.

Picks of the week

Print out these cute free postcards from It's Nice That and send to a friend this weekend.

In our online shopping baskets this week are the pastel trench coats from Pippa O’ Connors new spring line.

We’re still devastated about Aldi’s hot tub sale being pushed out, so have been binge eating the new range of Metcalfe's sweet and salty popcorn from Lidl.

The Irish Sock Society’s new county socks are the perfect gift for the rival in your life.

Science with Mrs B on Tiktok. WHY is the cocoa powder still dry?

Treat of the week: KitKat’s new zebra bar. It’s as fun to look at as to eat.

Favourite delivery: A new outdoor lantern from Ikea's latest range of festival-style summer goodies.

Laughter is the best medicine

Watch: Mum of four @millymizzou dancing out what we're all feeling right now.