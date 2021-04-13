Watch: Cork singer-songwriter Emmo impresses judges on new BBC gameshow

'I Can See Your Voice' crosses Masked Singer with an old-fashioned UK gameshow
Cork singer-songwriter Emmo, clad in rugby gear as 'Pitch Perfect', took judges, contestants and audiences alike by surprise on I Can See Your Voice.

It's a mix of classic UK gameshow dynamics and worldwide talent-show spectacle - the BBC's newest weekend attraction, I Can See Your Voice, made its debut on Saturday night, as contestants, faced with a field of could-be musicians, followed clues and weighed up their options before picking out exactly who could sing from a line-up - for a £10k cash prize, of course.

They were aided by a team of 'celebrity investigators' - read, judges - including Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden and reality TV star Alison Hammond, who variously help or hinder contestants in reaching their decisions.

Irish pop fans might have had a spoiler if they were watching live, however: among the prospective singers and/or squawkers was an increasingly familiar face - singer-songwriter Emmo, hailing from Cork, clad in hooped rugby garb and going under the moniker of 'Pitch Perfect'.

He had Carr hoodwinked in the early going after making a mess of a lip-syncing contest, but upon being picked by contestants to perform, he took all involved by surprise with a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark', causing the comedian to remark: "does that voice look like it comes from that person?"

Stream the big reveal below - skip to 23:20 for the performance.

The timing is good - the singer releases new single Make You Mine on Friday across the usual streaming services, with accomplished pop producer Gary Keane at the helm. 

Of course, despite kicking his body of work off last year, he's no stranger to the stage - among a wide musical family is his cousin, Westlife vocalist Bryan McFadden. 

