Watch: Cork singer-songwriter Emmo impresses judges on new BBC gameshow

It's a mix of classic UK gameshow dynamics and worldwide talent-show spectacle - the BBC's newest weekend attraction, I Can See Your Voice, made its debut on Saturday night, as contestants, faced with a field of could-be musicians, followed clues and weighed up their options before picking out exactly who could sing from a line-up - for a £10k cash prize, of course.

They were aided by a team of 'celebrity investigators' - read, judges - including Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden and reality TV star Alison Hammond, who variously help or hinder contestants in reaching their decisions.