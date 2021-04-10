Saturday TV Tips: Is your family smart enough to win €5k on a new quiz show?

Bailey and Denis Quaid in A Dog's Purpose. Picture: PA Photo/Universal

A Dog's Purpose

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Tissues at the ready: a loyal dog is reincarnated as different breeds over generations, with multiple owners and a variety of names. Stars Dennis Quaid, with the voice of Josh Gad (who also voiced Olaf in Frozen, by the way). The film is based on the book by W Bruce Cameron Quaid hadn’t read it, but when his agent began explaining the story, “he got about four or five sentences in and I started to well up, and I said, ‘Stop, I’m going to do it’,” the actor recalls.

President Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh in Áras an Uachtaráin (1976)

Uachtaráin: Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh (1974-76)

TG4, 7.15pm

The Wicklow-born polymath could speak nine languages and was the country’s youngest Attorney General in 1945 at the age of 35. His resignation from the Presidency as a result of Paddy Donegan’s insults left the country shocked and dismayed. [It’s Patrick Hillery on Monday at 8.30pm and Mary Robinson on Friday at 8pm]

Home Advantage

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A new family TV quiz show with a top prize of €5,000, presented by Jennifer Zamparelli. You don’t need to be a hard-core quizzer, if everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win. But there’s a twist — only one player will be present in the TV studio, while their participating family remain at home — beamed in on a giant screen and called upon at key moments to offer their wisdom.

Arthur

RTÉ2, 9.15pm

An irresponsible billionaire playboy risks losing his inheritance when he falls in love with a penniless aspiring writer. Comedy, starring Russell Brand and Helen Mirren.

John Bishop's Ireland: The comedian met matchmaker, Willie Daly

John Bishop's Ireland

Virgin Media Two, 10.30pm

Another chance to watch the comedian meet Ireland's last traditional matchmaker in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, and discover why the tiny Co Mayo village of Knock annually hosts more than 1.5 million visitors.

Sport

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan TG4, 5.15pm Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland RTÉ2, ko 5pm Premier League: Manchester City v Leeds United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Liverpool v Aston Villa, 3pm, Sky Sports; Crystal Palace v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Irish premier division: Finn Harps v Waterford United; Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers; Longford Town v Drogheda United, all 6pm WatchLOI