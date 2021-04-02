Friday TV Tips: Enda Kenny and Superintendent Ted Hastings on the same show

Uachtaráin

TG4, 8pm

Dubhghlas de hÍde, founder of the Gaelic League and first President of Ireland (1938-45). The Roscommon native, though opposed to violence himself, inspired those behind the Rising to strike for Irish freedom. [Seán T Ó Ceallaigh on Easter Saturday and Éamon de Valera on Easter Monday]

Catherine Celebrates Easter

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Easter baking and crafts. Catherine Fulvio meets chef, beekeeper and herbalist, Freda Wolfe. Freda’s family had a farm in Ballydehob in West Cork.

Catherine de Fulvio meets chef, bee keeper and herbalist, Freda Wolfe

Gardener's World Easter Special

BBC Two, 9pm

Easter weekend tends to be one of the busiest in the calendar for nurseries and garden centres. One person looking forward to getting to work this weekend is Monty Don. Despite enjoying one of the best years ever in his garden, he can't wait for the onset of warmer days and lighter nights that Easter signals.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ryan will chat all things Line of Duty with the Irishman leading the charge at AC-12, Adrian Dunbar. Adrian will discuss how it feels to become watercooler famous more than 40 years after leaving the island to become an actor, and why his wife finds it hilarious that the show has turned him into a sex symbol.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny joins Ryan to speak about life after politics and his new series that starts next week on RTÉ, which sees him rediscovering Ireland's railway routes.

Broadcaster Sarah McInerney, recently announced alongside Fran McNulty to join Miriam O'Callaghan as new presenters of Prime Time, will speak with Ryan about her new role, taking those in power to task and how she ended up presenting a whole radio show on her mobile phone.

Paul Howard, journalist, and author of 23 books featuring Ross O' Carroll Kelly, will be on the show to discuss everything from class privilege in Ireland, to how ROCK is surviving the pandemic.

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, the show will feature a group of parents and children who are living with autism and the everyday challenges they face.

Hotelier, John Fitzpatrick, will chat about New York opening up and the vaccine rollout.

The music line-up includes Wild Youth exclusively performing their new single 'Can't Say No' and, on the day of its release, Cork singer, John Spillane, performs a song from his critically acclaimed album 100 Snow White Horses.

Lance

RTÉ2, 10pm

Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, the two-part film tells the story of the cyclist’s rise out of Texas as a young superstar cyclist; his testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his exposure in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

Lance - Tour de France

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11pm

Basic Instinct and Casino star, Sharon Stone, chats to Graham. Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed, Frank Skinner and star of RuPaul's Drag Race, Michelle Visage, are also guests, while Steps perform Heartbreak in This City.

Éirí Amach Amú/Wrecking the Rising

TG4, 11.05pm

Starring Peter Coonan, Seán T Ó Meallaigh and Owen McDonnell. Another chance to see TG4's flagship project to mark the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising in 2016. Three modern-day Dublin men endure listless and unexciting lives — are gearing up for a dress rehearsal of the events of Easter week when a mysterious box transports them back in time to 1916. [parts 2 and 3 on Easter Saturday and Sunday]

Éirí Amach Amú - Wrecking the Rising on TG4

Sport

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2