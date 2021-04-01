Thursday TV Tips: Ryan from Cork on First Dates — but his date brings her mammy

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Next-door neighbours and best friends, Aimee and Laura from Newry, are on the lookout for love. Their mothers are also in the restaurant — listening and commenting on their dates.

Drama student, Laura, dates self-confessed ‘nerd’, Luke (24), from Meath and artist, Aimee, meets soldier, Ryan (25), from Cork

And drummer and former model, Cillian (31), from Mayo connects with Dutch folk musician, Janneke (30), from Dublin.

Helen (58) from Dublin comes in search of Clark Gable. Ian (55) from Dublin describes himself as a bit of an ‘oddball’ — but frankly, will Helen give a damn?

First Dates Ireland: Laura and Luke

The Dog House

Channel 4, 8pm

Rocco has been rejected twice so he's losing heart a bit. But he's still hopeful of matching with his forever humans. Will the adventurous Job family be the ones?

And an 11-year-old boy is thrilled to meet is dream dog — Gizmo the pug.

With demand for dogs rising by 650% over the last year, the Dog House team are busy match-making abandoned pets with hopeful new owners.

Rocco hoping it's third time lucky for him

My Years With The Queen

UTV, 9pm

Pamela Hicks is the daughter of Louis Mountbatten. She talks about her life growin gup within Britain's royal family and her close relationship with the queen. Pamela's daughter, India, who was a bridesmaid at Prince Charles and Diana Spencer's wedding, also features.