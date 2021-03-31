Wednesday TV Tips: Covid chaos on new Grey's Anatomy

Beidh Aonach Amárach (Last in Series)

TG4, 8.30pm

Meet father and daughter sheep shearing judges, Colin and Hazel Crowe, in Westmeath; country music stars, Bartlia & Maitiú Ó Domhnaill from Lettermullen; and the beautiful and intricate work of quilter Eilís Ní Bhraonáin in Wexford.

Cumhacht an Nádúir

TG4, 9.30pm

Environmental educator Darach Ó Murchú explores our relationship with nature in the face of a global pandemic and a succession of lockdowns.

Deadwater Fell

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Four-part dark crime thriller starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty and Anna Madeley (she's Mrs Hall in All Creatures Great and Small at the moment too). A fatal house fire devastates a close-knit community. Family secrets begin to be exposed — and a friend starts to suspect that all is not as it seems on the surface.

Grey’s Anatomy — new series

RTÉ2, 10.35pm

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives are turned upside down. Season 17 has staff already at breaking point when victims from an accidental fire arrive for treatment. And it's a crossover with firefighting series, Station 19.