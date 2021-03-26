Monday TV Tips: The Fota giraffe keeper hoping his humour doesn't go over our heads

And Bernard O'Shea hopes he doesn't get eaten by a lion — even if there are a few people who might think that would be hilarious
Zookeeper, Liam McConville (32), from Dublin looks after rhinos and giraffes at Fota Wildlife Park 

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 14:00
Caroline Delaney

My Tribe – Mo Threibh

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Father and son Kevin and ‘Rocky’ Whelan discuss their bond created by a mutual love of Irish rock. Kildare woman Lorraine Ferguson developed a love of ‘hair rock’ in the 1980s, with bands like Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Guns n Roses. Drummer with acclaimed Irish metal group Primordial, Simon Ó Laoghaire says his group’s style is very influenced by Celtic music.

Finding Jack Charlton

BBC Two, 9pm

Another chance to see this profile of the footballing icon, England World Cup-winner, and the man who put the Republic of Ireland national team on the map. A moving look at Jack Charlton's attachment to Ireland, his complicated relationship with his brother, Bobby, and his struggle with dementia.

Bernard’s Working Comics

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Bernard O’Shea steps out of his comfort zone to work alongside zookeepers, Fiona Walsh and Liam McConville, at Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork.

“My experience to date of working with animals is feeding ducks in the park. I just hope I don’t get eaten by a lion — although, there are a few people who might think that would be hilarious."

Sport

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan: Round 9 of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season, TG4, 8pm 

The Kid Detective

Amazon Prime

As a teenager, Abe’s friend, Gracie, vanished without trace on a walk home from school. Now 32, Abe runs a detective agency with a sardonic goth receptionist called Lucy (Sarah Sutherland). Out of the blue, high school student Caroline (Sophie Nelisse) sombrely enters his office. “Somebody murdered my boyfriend. He was stabbed 17 times,” she discloses. Abe nervously agrees to take on his first murder case.

Monday TV Tips: The Fota giraffe keeper hoping his humour doesn't go over our heads

