Five things for the week ahead: TV comedy, legal drama, and a theatrical take on the Rising 

1|streaming| Brooklyn Nine-Nine

We could all do with a good laugh at the moment, and the seventh series of the American comedy is a welcome addition to the viewing options.

Netflix, available now

2|TV| Bernard’s Working Comics

More lighthearted moments as Bernard O'Shea works with the zookeepers at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

3|film| The Mauritanian

Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch star in this legal drama about efforts to free an innocent man from Guantanamo Bay.

From Thursday, Amazon Prime Video

4 |theatre| Inside The GPO

Another chance to see the 2016 docudrama created by Fishamble theatre company, showing what it was like inside the rebels' HQ during the Easter Rising.

Tickets €5/€10, www.fishamble.com/itgpo

5 |TV| Fionnuala Moynihan

Adagio in B minor is one of the pieces the Cork pianist will play in the first of two weekend concerts of Mozart's music.

triskelartscentre.ie, €10