Five things for the week ahead: TV comedy, legal drama, and a theatrical take on the Rising 

We could all do with a good laugh at the moment, and the seventh series of the American comedy is a welcome addition to the viewing options.
Netflix, available now
More lighthearted moments as Bernard O'Shea works with the zookeepers at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.
Tuesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch star in this legal drama about efforts to free an innocent man from Guantanamo Bay.
From Thursday, Amazon Prime Video
Another chance to see the 2016 docudrama created by Fishamble theatre company, showing what it was like inside the rebels' HQ during the Easter Rising.
Tickets €5/€10, www.fishamble.com/itgpo
Adagio in B minor is one of the pieces the Cork pianist will play in the first of two weekend concerts of Mozart's music.
triskelartscentre.ie, €10