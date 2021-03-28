Five things for the week ahead: TV comedy, legal drama, and a theatrical take on the Rising 

Triskel in Cork also has two streamed Mozart concerts... 
Five things for the week ahead: TV comedy, legal drama, and a theatrical take on the Rising 

Bernard O'Shea at Fota Wildlife Park. 

Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 20:45
Des O’Driscoll

1|streaming| Brooklyn Nine-Nine

 We could all do with a good laugh at the moment, and the seventh series of the American comedy is a welcome addition to the viewing options.

Netflix, available now 

 2|TV| Bernard’s Working Comics

 More lighthearted moments as Bernard O'Shea works with the zookeepers at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

 3|film| The Mauritanian

 Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch star in this legal drama about efforts to free an innocent man from Guantanamo Bay.

From Thursday, Amazon Prime Video

 4 |theatre| Inside The GPO 

 Another chance to see the 2016 docudrama created by Fishamble theatre company, showing what it was like inside the rebels' HQ during the Easter Rising.

Tickets €5/€10, www.fishamble.com/itgpo

 5 |TV| Fionnuala Moynihan 

 Adagio in B minor is one of the pieces the Cork pianist will play in the first of two weekend concerts of Mozart's music.

triskelartscentre.ie, €10

Read More

Kevin Macdonald on his Guantanamo Bay film and upcoming Oprah documentary

More in this section

Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern
5 Saturday TV Tips: Reckon you could do better than this cake wreck?
Moby: Warts-and-all documentary explores addiction and depression issues Moby: Warts-and-all documentary explores addiction and depression issues
Five things for the week ahead: TV comedy, legal drama, and a theatrical take on the Rising 

'I didn't want to die': Mick Finnegan tells Tommy Tiernan about wanting to take his life 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices