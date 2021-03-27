Radio Highlights: Victoria Kennefick talks poetry, 49 years of RnaG, the artists of Inishlacken

Music and requests, presented live from RnaG’s Donegal studios in Doirí Beaga by Pádraig Ó Braonáin.
Cork musician Evelyn Grant plays orchestral and vocal favourites, while 6pm's Poetry File slot features Dublin scribe Nithy Kasa, reading her work, The Blouse.
Claire Cunningham tells the story of how the tiny island of Inishlacken, off the coast of Galway, inspired three Belfast artists 70 years ago and continues to inspire artists today.
'On Being Sophia', by writer Mike McCormack and read by actor Fiona O'Shaughnessy: Sophia, an actual female android who in 2017 was granted full citizenship by Saudi Arabia, addresses the United Nations Education, Cultural and Scientific Organisation in Paris, 21 years later.
UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage speaks about his role, and we hear a new lockdown poem from Stephen James Smith.
Aoife Nic Cormaic will be joined by Charlie Lennon, Daithí Gormley and others to mark the passing of musician Joe Burke, who died just over a month ago. Part 2 of a series - part 1 on RTÉ Radio Player.
A rotating cast of DJs from BBC's regional Introducing music programmes present newly-released electronic tunes from around the UK and Ireland in this monthly showcase.
Donaghadee-based musician, producer and rapper Tiny Pilot (aka Adam McCullough) performs in session, plus more first-play Irish music and new releases, presented by Gemma Bradley.
Poet Victoria Kennefick appears on RTÉ's arts magazine, after the release of new anthology 'Eat Or We Both Starve'.
Two more gems from the RTÉ sessions archives: Indie-poppers The Would Bes' 1990 Fanning Session happened as the band were subject to a bidding war from labels, while Ann Scott's 2013 session for Dan Hegarty gets a second airing.
The winner of the Gradam Joe Steve award for radio drama will be announced, ahead of the nominees' broadcast on Easter Monday. The award was created in honour of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain, actor, author and playwright.
Author Louise Kennedy drops into RTÉ's arts magazine show to discuss her new short-story collection, 'The End of the World is a Cul de Sac'.
Dan Hegarty presents Scottish post-rockers Mogwai's recent BBC session from Pacific Quay Studio in their native Glasgow, performing tunes from new long-player 'As the Love Continues'.
Séamus Ó Scanláin presents some of the material broadcast on the Irish-language station's first day, 49 years to the day, as well as interviews with the local community.
Brockes Passion was an early 18th century text by poet Barthold Heinrich - here it's set to a classical arrangement by Sandrine Piau, with the period-instrument Arcangelo ensemble directed by Jonathan Cohen.