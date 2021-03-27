Radio Highlights: Victoria Kennefick talks poetry, 49 years of RnaG, the artists of Inishlacken

SATURDAY

Cas Ceirnín

R na G, 1.20pm

Music and requests, presented live from RnaG’s Donegal studios in Doirí Beaga by Pádraig Ó Braonáin.

Evelyn Grant's Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Cork musician Evelyn Grant plays orchestral and vocal favourites, while 6pm's Poetry File slot features Dublin scribe Nithy Kasa, reading her work, The Blouse.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Claire Cunningham tells the story of how the tiny island of Inishlacken, off the coast of Galway, inspired three Belfast artists 70 years ago and continues to inspire artists today.

Independence: Spoken Stories

RTÉ 1, 7pm

'On Being Sophia', by writer Mike McCormack and read by actor Fiona O'Shaughnessy: Sophia, an actual female android who in 2017 was granted full citizenship by Saudi Arabia, addresses the United Nations Education, Cultural and Scientific Organisation in Paris, 21 years later.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage speaks about his role, and we hear a new lockdown poem from Stephen James Smith.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Aoife Nic Cormaic will be joined by Charlie Lennon, Daithí Gormley and others to mark the passing of musician Joe Burke, who died just over a month ago. Part 2 of a series - part 1 on RTÉ Radio Player.

MONDAY

Beat Seekers

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

A rotating cast of DJs from BBC's regional Introducing music programmes present newly-released electronic tunes from around the UK and Ireland in this monthly showcase.

ATL Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 10pm

Donaghadee-based musician, producer and rapper Tiny Pilot (aka Adam McCullough) performs in session, plus more first-play Irish music and new releases, presented by Gemma Bradley.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Victoria Kennefick appears on RTÉ's arts magazine, after the release of new anthology 'Eat Or We Both Starve'.

Irish band The Would-Bes, reunited in October of 2013: 1990 Fanning Session reairs Tuesday night at 10, 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Two more gems from the RTÉ sessions archives: Indie-poppers The Would Bes' 1990 Fanning Session happened as the band were subject to a bidding war from labels, while Ann Scott's 2013 session for Dan Hegarty gets a second airing.

WEDNESDAY

Inis Aniar

R na G, 9.15pm

The winner of the Gradam Joe Steve award for radio drama will be announced, ahead of the nominees' broadcast on Easter Monday. The award was created in honour of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain, actor, author and playwright.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Louise Kennedy drops into RTÉ's arts magazine show to discuss her new short-story collection, 'The End of the World is a Cul de Sac'.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents Scottish post-rockers Mogwai's recent BBC session from Pacific Quay Studio in their native Glasgow, performing tunes from new long-player 'As the Love Continues'.

GOOD FRIDAY

An Chéad Lá Craolta ar R na G

R na G, 4.10pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin presents some of the material broadcast on the Irish-language station's first day, 49 years to the day, as well as interviews with the local community.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Brockes Passion was an early 18th century text by poet Barthold Heinrich - here it's set to a classical arrangement by Sandrine Piau, with the period-instrument Arcangelo ensemble directed by Jonathan Cohen.