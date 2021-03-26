Friday TV Tips: A bald move for Jedward — shaving their heads live on the Late Late

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Pop twins, Jedward, have been invited to comb on over and shave their heads live on air to help raise Daffodil Day donations.

The twins' mum, Susanna, died in 2019 from cancer. The pair said: "We are honouring the memory of all those who have come and gone, we are sending strength and love to all those suffering. It's heartbreaking that all our loved ones aren't with us, but they will be looking down on us from heaven."

For the second year in a row, the traditional annual Irish Cancer Society fundraiser had to be cancelled, due to the lockdown.

Westlife star Shane Filan will be in studio, speaking to Ryan about how he coped with recently losing both of his parents, Mae and Peter, to cancer, just 10 months apart. Shane will discuss the vital work of the Irish Cancer Society in providing support for patients and families dealing with cancer. He will also share news on Westlife's upcoming plans and perform a Westlife favourite in honour of his parents.

Cavan footballer Oisin Kiernan will be talking about his diagnosis and treatment for testicular cancer, his subsequent GAA comeback and his advice for young men watching. Ryan will also meet some of the army of colourful volunteers who swim, run, bucket-shake, drive and cycle each year all in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. CEO of the charity, Averil Power, will share her own personal experience with the night nursing service.

Plus, band of the moment, Inhaler, will be in studio to perform their latest hit single, Cheer Up Baby.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Graham chats with father-and-son duo Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson, stars of comedy drama Made in Italy, which follows a London artist and his estranged son who try to mend their relationship while repairing a dilapidated house in Italy. Tahar Rahim, star of recent BBC drama The Serpent, is also promoting his new film The Mauritanian, a legal drama. The Good Wife actress Cush Jumbo reveals her part in the thriller The Beast Must Die, which also stars Chernobyl's Jared Harris, while Graham's other guests are comedian Rob Brydon and the queen of Dragon's Den, Deborah Meaden. Singer-songwriter Laura Mvula provides the music.

Micheál Richardson (left on TV screen) and Liam Neeson are interviewed remotely by host Graham Norton. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Season 7 — Netflix

Noice one (if you're a fan, you'll know). The seventh season of this cracking detective comedy lands today and you'd better believe I'm bingeing on it.

The series revolves around a talented but extremely immature NYPD detective, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). His work ethic, dress, and general attitude often bring him into conflict with his commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). With Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle. And, in a controversial move, I'm going to declare Hitchcock and Scully (played by Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon) to be the best characters — followed closely by Doug Judy aka The Pontiac Bandit.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Jake Peralta and Captain Holt

Sport

Irish Premier Division: Waterford United v Sligo Rovers, ko 7.45pm RTÉ2

First Division: Cork City FC v Cobh Ramblers FC, 7.45pm, LOITV.ie