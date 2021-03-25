Album reviews: For Those I Love exorcises grief and trauma; Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett make ambience for dystopia

For Those I Love - For Those I Love (*****)

The sting of loss and the open-ended ache of grief hang heavy in the air, as the world reckons with the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

In that context, the arrival of For Those I Love, a meditation on death and bereavement by Dublin producer David Balfe, might seem timely. However, the truth is that this extraordinary album is as much a celebration of adversity and courage in the face of trauma as it is a rumination on mortality.

For Those I Love was initially put out in 2019, 12 months after Balfe’s friend, poet and musician Paul Curran, died by suicide. In the shed at the back of his parents' house in Coolock, Balfe threw himself into a ferocious act of remembering, in which spoken word reminiscences about his friend were blended with old rave and soul samples.

The LP has now been reissued with record label support. It remains a tearful tour de force. Yet it is hope, rather than hurt, that dominates as Balfe hurtles through memories of attending Shelbourne FC matches with Curran. and of rocking out together in their teenage hardcore band.

Jamie xx and The Avalanches are among the musical touchstones. Perhaps the most stunning track is The Shape Of You – nothing to do with Ed Sheeran – which is fuelled by glitching grooves that recall The Field’s Axl Willner.

For Those I Love

These are juxtaposed with a woozy Smokey Robinson sample. Meanwhile, Balfe, exorcising demons, chants the chorus: “patient and free will heal the pain that’s left in me and that’s the truth”. A lifetime of heartache is squeezed into five and a half minutes.

There is a lot of hype around the record. For Those I Love is picking up attention internationally, too. But then there is something universal about the journey Balfe takes us on, out of the darkness of despair and into the fitful light of morning.

Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett - Her: Original Soundtrack (***)

In 2013, Spike Jonze’s Her imagined a world in which humanity had become enslaved to technology and was unable to distinguish between the artificial and the real. Well, thank goodness that never happened!

And now, a full eight years on, the soundtrack by Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett (their string arranger and the artist previously known as Final Fantasy) receives a belated release.

Staying true to the film’s chilly, dystopian ambience, the going is often ominous. But there’s an earthiness too, as violins creak, guitars chime and pianos creep. More than that, the score showcases a previously unheralded side to Arcade Fire, as the group sinks into a haze of melancholy and mournful minor chords.