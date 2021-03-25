Thursday TV Tips: Hoping for a guy with Paul Mescal vibes on First Dates Ireland

— plus a visit to An Gleann in South Kerry's Bá Fhíonáin to see the first non-denominational primary school in a Gaeltacht; and World Cup qualifying games
Thursday TV Tips: Hoping for a guy with Paul Mescal vibes on First Dates Ireland

First Dates: Susanne from Louth meets musician Luke from Dublin

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 13:39
Caroline Delaney

Sport — World Cup Qualifying

England v San Marino ko 7.45pm, Virgin 2

Italy v Northern Ireland ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Scotland v Austria, ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports 

Bailte (New Episode)

TG4, 8pm

Síle heads to An Gleann in Bá Fhíonáin in South Kerry where she visits Scoil an Ghleanna, the first non-denominational primary school in any Gaeltacht. She calls in to Skellig Chocolates for a taste of their treats and has lunch in the garden of a chef who cooked in exotic places all over the world but who knew his heart was always at home. At the Community Centre she sees evidence of the fantastic community spirit and the wonderful services provided there.

Bailte: Saoirse, Zoya agus Eilís le Síle

Bailte: Saoirse, Zoya agus Eilís le Síle

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

BBC Two, 9pm

Steve McQueen's Small Axe is widely considered as one of the best pieces of TV in recent years.

The five-part drama anthology series told four true stories and one imagined on the subject of Britain's Caribbean history between the 1960s and 1980s.

Now, two of those programmes have inspired two more documentaries, on which McQueen is an executive producer.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Martina from Limerick who appeared last season returns to the First Dates Ireland restaurant for a second chance at finding love.

Last year Martina (46) from Limerick came to the First Dates restaurant with her twin sister, this time she returns on her own to join forces with former soldier Mark (43) from Kildare.

Denis (24) from Dublin meets 21-year-old psychology student Amy also from Dublin.

No nonsense Gabriela (37) originally from Transylvania meets oil-rig electrician Graham (34) from Dublin.  Hoping for a guy with Paul Mescal vibes, student Susanne from Louth meets musician Luke from Dublin but will they click like Normal People?

Martina (46) from Limerick meets former soldier Mark (43) from Kildare.

Martina (46) from Limerick meets former soldier Mark (43) from Kildare.

Read More

Top 8 Irish-produced Easter eggs to suit all tastes

More in this section

Kate Winslet on love scenes with Saoirse Ronan: Women know what women want Kate Winslet on love scenes with Saoirse Ronan: Women know what women want
One Irish book makes shortlist for €100,000 Dublin Literary Award  One Irish book makes shortlist for €100,000 Dublin Literary Award 
Question of Taste with Patrick Talbot: Sean Connery mistook me for Michael Crichton Question of Taste with Patrick Talbot: Sean Connery mistook me for Michael Crichton
#abhailegaeltachtpaul mescalnormal peoplefirst datesdatingskellig
Thursday TV Tips: Hoping for a guy with Paul Mescal vibes on First Dates Ireland

Mooney is Back from the Brink to shine a light on Europe's most endangered species

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices