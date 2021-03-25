Thursday TV Tips: Hoping for a guy with Paul Mescal vibes on First Dates Ireland

Sport — World Cup Qualifying

England v San Marino ko 7.45pm, Virgin 2

Italy v Northern Ireland ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Scotland v Austria, ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Bailte (New Episode)

TG4, 8pm

Síle heads to An Gleann in Bá Fhíonáin in South Kerry where she visits Scoil an Ghleanna, the first non-denominational primary school in any Gaeltacht. She calls in to Skellig Chocolates for a taste of their treats and has lunch in the garden of a chef who cooked in exotic places all over the world but who knew his heart was always at home. At the Community Centre she sees evidence of the fantastic community spirit and the wonderful services provided there.

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

BBC Two, 9pm

Steve McQueen's Small Axe is widely considered as one of the best pieces of TV in recent years.

The five-part drama anthology series told four true stories and one imagined on the subject of Britain's Caribbean history between the 1960s and 1980s.

Now, two of those programmes have inspired two more documentaries, on which McQueen is an executive producer.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Martina from Limerick who appeared last season returns to the First Dates Ireland restaurant for a second chance at finding love.

Last year Martina (46) from Limerick came to the First Dates restaurant with her twin sister, this time she returns on her own to join forces with former soldier Mark (43) from Kildare.

Denis (24) from Dublin meets 21-year-old psychology student Amy also from Dublin.

No nonsense Gabriela (37) originally from Transylvania meets oil-rig electrician Graham (34) from Dublin. Hoping for a guy with Paul Mescal vibes, student Susanne from Louth meets musician Luke from Dublin but will they click like Normal People?

