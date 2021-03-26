Movie reviews: The Banishing, He Dreams of Giants and Nemesis

The Banishing Rating: ★★★★

Colchester in the 1930s seems an unlikely setting for a horror flick, but The Banishing (15A), which frequently alludes to Hitler’s rise to power, thrives on the banality of evil. The film opens with a prologue in which Dr Sutter (Jason Thorpe) is called to the rectory of Morley Hall, and the scene of a grotesque murder-suicide, whereupon he is advised by a dispassionate Bishop Malachi (John Lynch) to pull himself together and do his job. Three years later Marianne (Jessica Findlay-Brown) arrives at Morley Hall to join her husband Linus (John Heffernan), the newly appointed vicar who has been charged by Bishop Malachi with renewing his congregation’s faith. Soon Marianne’s young daughter Adelaide (Anya McKenna-Bruce) is wandering the dark and musty halls of Morley Hall, making invisible friends and finding eyeless dolls to play with, while Marianne begins to feel haunted by a dark presence that seems, when finally glimpsed, to strongly resemble Marianne herself … It’s not easy to find a fresh angle on the psychological horror, but there’s no faulting the ambition on display here: David Beton, Ray Bogdanovich and Dean Lines have written a story that delivers plenty of gothic flourishes (haunted houses, abandoned tombs, ghostly monks and a fascination with the mediaeval occult), and further weaves those elements through a narrative that engages not only with the rise of Fascism but a perverse strain of Christianity that insists on the brutal subjugation of women. The result is a complex, occasionally confused but fascinating exploration of physical, psychological and spiritual violence against women, with Jessica Findlay-Brown excellent as the supposedly brittle and beaten-down Marianne who is expected to easily succumb to ‘an evil that lurks in the long shadow of shame.’ She gets strong support from John Heffernan as the milk-blooded vicar whose fear of sexual intimacy is derived from a rather literal interpretation of the Old Testament, and also Sean Harris, who plays the rabble-rousing Harry Reed with all the feverish intensity we might expect of a man whose job description is that of ‘occultist’. (digital release)

He Dreams of Giants

He Dreams of Giants Rating: ★★★★

He Dreams of Giants (PG) is a documentary account of Terry Gilliam’s decades-long ‘impossible dream’ of bringing Don Quixote to the big screen, which finally came to fruition in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018), with Jonathan Pryce in the role of the windmill-battling Quixote. The project was the former Monty Python’s magnificent obsession: ‘It’s not a film,’ he laughs, ‘but a medical condition.’ Employing old footage of Gilliam’s previous attempts to make the film (which variously featured John Hurt, Jean Rochefort and Johnny Depp), along with straight-to-camera interviews with a candidly soul-searching Gilliam and fly-on-the-wall filming as the director flails about in search of perfection on the set of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s documentary portrays Gilliam himself as a latter-day Quixote, an aging idealist with ‘one last chance to make the world as interesting as he dreams it to be.’ One can only imagine how frustrated Gilliam must have felt over the years, as the allegedly ‘cursed’ project endured legal wrangles, freak storms and sundry other disasters, many of them financial. But even here, as he finally watches the pieces fall into place, he broods on ‘the weight of expectation’ that rests on the shoulders of anyone who would dare to film the greatest comic masterpiece in literary history. An absolute must for film buffs, the film is directly concerned with Gilliam and his beloved Don Quixote, but also functions as a fascinating glimpse behind the curtain that reveals the joys and despairs, and the existential truths, of the creative process. (digital release)

Nemesis

Nemesis Rating: ★★

Nemesis (18s) stars Billy Murray as John Morgan, an old-school London-born gangster who returns home from voluntary exile to tie up a few loose ends before he retires, only to find himself at odds with crime kingpin Damian Osborne (Bruce Payne) and the vengeful cop Frank Conway (Nick Moran). As it transpires, Damian and Frank are the least of John’s worries: gathering his family around him for his retirement celebration, John watches in horror as his swansong turns into the dinner party from hell … Written by Adam Stephen Kelly and directed by James Crow, Nemesis is as basic as the gangster thriller gets. Billy Murray makes for an enjoyably avuncular Cockney geezer as he goes about his brutal business, but otherwise the acting is stilted and the direction prosaic. The fundamental issue, however, is a cliché-ridden script that delivers one-dimensional caricatures (Nick Moran’s cop, for example, is a booze-sodden anti-authority figure with suicidal tendencies), while the story’s single twist is utterly implausible. Bleakly nihilistic in tone, Nemesis is one for gangster flick completists only. (digital release)