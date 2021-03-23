Tuesday TV Tips: A relaxing and clutter-free home in Cork is a Home of the Year contender

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Hugh, Amanda and Suzie visit a dormer house in Cork, a restored schoolhouse in Co. Down and modern home in Co. Galway. Which home will progress to the finale?

Norma and Stephen Barrett bought a site in Cork in 1993 and built a dormer house. Twenty-four years on, they decided to modernise the house. Stephen, who is an engineer, and Norma, who works in computer science, worked closely with Cook architects to design the house and they also helped with the decorating. They used modern architectural methods such as zinc cladding; the windows have been cleverly planned to bring in as much light and the house has clever detail throughout.

Living With Lucy

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Another chance to see Lucy Kennedy heading off to 'live' with Christy Dignam. Christy has led the ultimate rock n roll lifestyle. Lucy gets to experience her first Aslan concert when she accompanies the band to a sold-out gig in Limerick.

Alias Grace

TG4, 10.30pm

If you’ve been missing The Handmaid’s Tale then this one based on a book by Margaret Atwood might do the trick. Based on the real life of Irish servant, Grace Marks. In 1842 Marks is convicted of the murder of her employer and his housekeeper in Canada. She is escorted from the Kingston Penitentiary to do housework for the prison's governor. Meanwhile, Simon Jordan, an ambitious New York doctor, arrives to meet a committee dedicated to pardoning Grace. Grace recounts to Simon her torturous childhood and emigration from Ireland.

Alias Grace. Photo: Jan Thijs

The Undoing

Amazon Video

Appearances are deceptive in a glossy six-part adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known directed by Susanne Bier.

Successful therapist Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) juggles her demanding work and responsibilities to her devoted husband Mike (Hugh Grant) and young son Henry (Noah Jupe). A violent death compels Grace to question everything she thought she knew, especially her husband.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing