Monday TV Tips: Gardaí hit the comedy circuit without missing a beat

Atlantic: The Wildest Ocean on Earth

RTÉ2, 7pm

Cork's Cillian Murphy narrates a documentary examining the natural forces underpinning life in the Atlantic, beginning with the influence of the Gulf Stream.

My Tribe – Mo Threibh

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The dance scene. In Cork Michelle Ring says one of the defining factors in her return from London was the opening of celebrated nightclub ‘Sweat’ at Sir Henrys. It was there she found lasting friendships on the dancefloor, all sound-tracked at 120bpm.

Fawlty Towers — the one with the Irish builder

BBC One, 8.30pm

Basil goes behind Sybil's back to save money on structural alterations to the hotel — but ends up paying dearly for his underhand tactics. David Kelly plays O'Reilly the Irish builder.

Football's Darkest Secret

BBC One, 9pm

Three-part documentary exploring historic child abuse that took place in youth football in England from the 1970s to the 1990s and the code of silence surrounding it

Bernard’s Working Comics (new series)

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

After 'Go on, I'll leave you off this time', this show might have some of the best things a Garda can say.

Comedian Bernard O’Shea convinces witty workers with ordinary day jobs to step out of their workplace and onto the stage to perform stand-up comedy.

Tonight, Bernard works to convince members of an Garda Síochana — Gardaí Joe Fahy and Sarah McInerney — to step out of their comfort zone to make their colleagues laugh.

Gardaí Joe Fahy and Sarah McInerney

Sport

Rugbaí BEO (LIVE) TG4, 7.55pm

Pro14 Championship Round 16: Scarlets v Connacht

Death In Paradise — Series 10

Amazon Video from today

Ralf Little reprises his role as allergy-riddled Detective Inspector Neville Parker in the popular BBC drama set on the sun-kissed Caribbean island of Saint-Marie. Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) makes a welcome return to the island community to replace the niece of Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington).