Sunday TV Tips: Murder, corruption, and intrigue aplenty this evening 

Midsomer Murders

UTV, 8pm

Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix are back as DCI John Barnaby and his trusty sidekick DS Jamie Winter, and they're joined by several notable guest stars including Annette Badland, Griff Rhys Jones, Imogen Stubbs, Wendi Peters and Derek Griffiths. This time, the dynamic duo must investigate life in Granville Norton, a village famous for the healing power of its locally produced honey. The bees responsible are owned by local aristocrats the Deddingtons, and it seems that at least one of them will stop at nothing to make sure the family business remains intact.

DCI John Barnaby (left, played by Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (played by Nick Hendrix) in Midsomer Murders.

Line of Duty

BBC One, 9pm

Alongside trying to unmask the supervillain, H, the members of AC-12 have another case to solve. Kelly Macdonald of Trainspotting, Boardwalk Empire and No Country For Old Men fame joins Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar as DCI Joanne Davidson, their latest foe.

Writer, Jed Mercurio, has said killing off the three stars of Line Of Duty is "never far from my thoughts".

"So, I know that it would be a sad day, but I think all the main cast realise that it's possible, and we talk about it, we joke about it, and it's something that no one would relish, but everybody would understand."

Smother

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Val looks to Mairead for support when Carl comes under fire as events from his past life in Denmark come to light, while Calum has a run-in with a group of local lads.

Dervla Kirwan as Val in Smother. Picture: Martin Maguire

Shane MacGowan: Live at Montreux

TG4, 11.10pm

Shane MacGowan & The Popes Live at Montreux 1995. This show combines tracks from the Snake album including Nancy Whiskey, Donegal Express and Bring Down with Pogues classics such as If I Should Fall From Grace With God, Streams of Whiskey and The Irish Rover and with a rousing version of the Hippy Hippy Shake.

Sport

Premier League - West Ham v Arsenal, 3pm; Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.30pm, both Sky Sports

FA Cup: Chelsea v Sheffield United, 1.30pm; Leicester City v Manchester United, 5pm; BBC One.