Saturday TV Tips: Callum Scanlon and dad, Declan, on Donncha's Two Talented

Donncha's Two Talented

RTÉ One, 5pm

Callum Scanlon and his dad Declan from Cork, Alannah Flood and her mum Susie from Dublin, and Sienna Curran and her mother Imelda from Lisburn perform double acts.

Kung Fu Panda 3

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

The clumsy hero is reunited with his father and must pass on his skills to a village of pandas. Animated comedy sequel, with the voices of Jack Black and Bryan Cranston.

The Voice UK Final

UTV, 8.30pm

Superstar coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs have faced some extremely tough decisions over the past few weeks.

But now the power is well and truly in the viewers' hands as they decide who will be awarded the title.

During the last two weeks, those 24 acts have been whittled down to just four — one for each coach.

The Matchmaker

TG4, 9.30pm

A political aide hunting for her boss's relatives in Ireland finds romance thanks to a wily matchmaker. 1997 Comedy, with Janeane Garofalo, David O'Hara, Milo O'Shea and Denis Leary.

It's set in a fictional Irish village, there's a matchmaking festival and there are Americans researching ancestry — but a good cast really helps keep this out of the desperately Oirish realm.

“- Senator John McGlory: I always thought you were just really good at your job. But you really are an asshole, aren't you?

- Nick: They go hand in hand, Senator.”

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Netflix

The third series of the turbo-charged documentary series from the makers of Senna and Amy is arguably the most dramatic yet as the 2020 World Championship is halted in Australia in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sport

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan TG4, 5.15pm Full deferred coverage of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season.

Live - Six Nations: Scotland v Italy, 1.30pm; Ireland v England, 4.30pm; France v Wales, 7.45pm, Virgin Media One

FA Cup: Everton v Manchester City, 5.30pm, BT Sport

Irish Premier Division: Finn Harps v Bohemians; Sligo Rovers v Dundalk; Longford Town v Derry City, all 6pm, WatchLOI