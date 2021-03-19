Friday TV Tips: Bad ending to a big night out in The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant

Sky One, 9pm

It might be a while since we've had a big night out but Kaley Cuoco (Penney from The Big Bang Theory) is going to try create some of that energy for us in The Flight Attendant. Though hopefully when we get to go 'out out' in the future we won't all endure the same consequences as she does — she plays Cassie, a flight attendant, who is on a work trip when she finds herself waking up after a big night out in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed ... and she realises the man lying next to her is dead. She has no idea what has happened but is determined to find out.

The show got nominations at this year's Golden Globe Awards, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for Cuoco.

Cuoco describes Cassie's character: "She's a functioning alcoholic. This is not someone who's slurring in the streets all day long. This is someone who literally gets by because she is drinking sips of alcohol all day long. She has a career, she has great friends. But deep down, she is so struggling inside."

Kaley Cuoco wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for her Golden Globes nomination

Comic Relief 2021

BBC One, 7pm

35 years since Red Nose Day was launched in response to the famine in Ethiopia.

With Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Friel and Keira Knightley and Dawn French.

Some of the other famous faces involved this year are Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench, Karim Zeroual, Joe Lycett, Mo Gilligan, Roman Kemp, and Shappi Khorsandi.

Comic Relief 2021 Night TV hosts (left to right) Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and David Tennant. Picture : Nicky Johnston/Claire Harrison/BBC/PA Wire

Sport

Soccer premier division: Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm

Guinness Pro14 Rugby Championship, round 16: Munster v Benetton, ko 6pm; and Leinster v Ospreys, ko 8.15pm, TG4

Irish League: Crusaders v Linfield, ko 7.45pm, BBC Two