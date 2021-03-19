Friday TV Tips: Bad ending to a big night out in The Flight Attendant

It might be a while since we've had a big night out but Kaley Cuoco (Penney from) is going to try create some of that energy for us in . Though hopefully when we get to go 'out out' in the future we won't all endure the same consequences as she does — she plays Cassie, a flight attendant, who is on a work trip when she finds herself waking up after a big night out in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed ... and she realises the man lying next to her is dead. She has no idea what has happened but is determined to find out.
The show got nominations at this year's Golden Globe Awards, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for Cuoco.
Cuoco describes Cassie's character: "She's a functioning alcoholic. This is not someone who's slurring in the streets all day long. This is someone who literally gets by because she is drinking sips of alcohol all day long. She has a career, she has great friends. But deep down, she is so struggling inside."
35 years since Red Nose Day was launched in response to the famine in Ethiopia.
With Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Friel and Keira Knightley and Dawn French.
Some of the other famous faces involved this year are Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench, Karim Zeroual, Joe Lycett, Mo Gilligan, Roman Kemp, and Shappi Khorsandi.
Soccer premier division: Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm
Guinness Pro14 Rugby Championship, round 16: Munster v Benetton, ko 6pm; and Leinster v Ospreys, ko 8.15pm, TG4
Irish League: Crusaders v Linfield, ko 7.45pm, BBC Two