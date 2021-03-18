Album reviews: The Moon and Stars by Valerie June; and Jane Weaver's Flock  

Valerie June - The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreams (****)

A frequent visitor to Cork through the past decade, roots singer Valerie June takes a huge leap forward with her stunning new LP. The Moon and Stars… is a by-turns earthy and discombobulating tour-de force showcasing both June’s expressively soulful voice and her ability to conjure with deep emotions whilst always taking care to deliver a pop pay-off.

“Organic moonshine roots music” is how the Tennessee-raised, Brooklyn-based artist characterises her sound. And on The Moon and Stars June’s influences are as far flung and contradictory as America itself. There are nods towards smokey jazz, gritty country rock (she has collaborated previously with Eric Church) and the class soul sound of Stax.

A less accomplished writer would struggle to remain focused amidst this shifting palette of tones and moods. Yet it is June’s personality that cuts through bold and clear.

Her growing fanbase includes Bob Dylan, though what he will make of this swirling and multifaceted collection is hard to say. He may be perhaps most struck by the stripped down single Fallin, constructed around June’s heartaching delivery and melancholic acoustic guitar.

Or perhaps he would recognise the kindred restless soul we encounter on Call Me A Fool, which features r’n b icon Carla Thomas and which builds to a soulful groundswell. As with much of this record it is hard to categorise yet absolutely riveting.

Jane Weaver - Flock (****)

Indie veteran Weaver’s most commercial album yet carries distant echoes of St Vincent and even Prince. Spirals of funk-pop run through The Revolution of Super Visions while Lux has a Cocteau Twins-style pastoral quality. The title track, for its part, segues from folk-pop to Bat For Lashes style gothic-confessional.

To describe Flock as all over the place is not to criticise Weaver’s eclecticism. She has cited Bonnie Tyler anthems and “80s Russian aerobics records” as among her inspirations – yet whatever the Liverpool native and Britpop survivor is channelling, it is her gift for heartbreaking pop that wins out. Flock is full of secrets and surprises but makes for a consistently, unambiguously thrilling listen.

Again and again it goes out on a limb, yet never seems in danger of losing balance.