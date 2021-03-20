Radio Highlights: Irish-language drama, Virginia Woolf's legacy, American Psycho at 30

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

A new Irish-language drama festival, Scríobh, emerges from Axis Ballymun to provide a digital platform for the medium. Talking to Tristan Rosenstock today are organiser Aifric Ní Ruairc, and writer Alison Martin.

Beo ar Éigean

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Siún, Sinéad and Áine are talking about how being Irish is portrayed outside of Ireland. On the big screen, in books, who got it wrong and who got it right?

Céilí House

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Flashing back to a time when we could go to gigs - music from the National Concert Hall, recorded in March of 2013, including Martin Hayes and Denis Cahill, Niamh Farrell and the JP Trio, and the Céilí House All-Stars.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Kevin Barry's 'Island Time' and Louise Manifold's 'On the Ice Edge' - two pieces of audio work from the 'Aerial/Sparks' exhibit, part of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture.

Spoken Stories: Independence

RTÉ 1, 7pm

‘Present Perfect’ by Roisín O’Donnell, read by Siobhán McSweeney: things take a turn for Ciara, a mum living in emergency accommodation in a Dublin hotel, when one morning her three-year-old daughter presents her with a seemingly impossible task.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Greg Delanty speaks with Olivia O’Leary from his home in the US about his own poetry and his translations of the work of Seán Ó Ríordáin.

MONDAY

Garageland

2XM, 7pm

A special show featuring young Dublin musicians playing original songs and covers from their youth clubs/projects, as well as their homes, recorded as lockdown continues.

ATL Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Sam Wickens chats to Gemma Bradley, and performs in a special session, alongside ATL's usual mix of brand new music from all over the island.

TUESDAY

The Uses of Literacy Now

BBC 4 Extra, 11am

Writer D.J. Taylor assesses the impact of Richard Hoggart’s landmark cultural study, 'The Uses Of Literacy'.

Jafaris: 2019 session at RTÉ Studio 8 is revisited Tuesday night at 10. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A pair of hip-hop sessions from the RTÉ archive this week on Dan Hegarty's show: Galway crew The Ill Dependents' 1996 Fanning set is revisited, while Jafaris' 2019 session for Hegarty sees him on the verge of crossover success.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Critic John Self tackles the life and legacy of writer Virginia Woolf, ahead of the 80th anniversary of her passing, while Kelly Anne Byrne looks at Sky's Tina Turner documentary.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Highlights from this year's Eurosonic festival, courtesy of the EBU: tunes from Dutch vocalist Nana Adjoa, and Austrian band My Ugly Clementine.

American Psycho at 30

BBC 4, 11pm

Writer Octavia Bright unravels why the acerbic novel continues to resonate, and its critique of the social values and cultural consequences of capitalism, 30 years later.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer John Patrick McHugh comes on to talk about about his new short story collection, 'Pure Gold'.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

German vocalist Anna Lucia Richter recently made her final recording as a soprano, an album of Monteverdi treasures that delved into the original source material. Ian McGlynn digs in.