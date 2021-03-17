St Patrick's Day TV Tips: Glen Hansard's 2,500km odyssey from Ireland to Northern Spain

Today Show

RTÉ One, 1pm

Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane with guests Daniel and Majella O'Donnell, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Fr Brian D’Arcy, and Mary McAleese.

They'll check in on some of the unique virtual parades happening all over the country. Úna Healy, Mundy and Soulé will be performing and the winner from more than 7,000 entries for the RTÉ Eye on Nature competition will be revealed.

Iomramh an Chamino

TG4, 7.45pm

Oscar-winning musician, Glen Hansard; musician, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich, artist, Liam Holden; stonemason, Breandán Ó Muircheartaig and writer/poet, Domhnaill Mac Síthigh (1951-2017) embark on the Camino by sea in a traditional boat they built themselves on a 2,500 km modern-day odyssey from Ireland to Northern Spain.

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Channel 4, 9pm

Friends of Flack including singer, Olly Murs, and television presenter, Dermot O'Leary, pay tribute to Flack. It also features interviews with her twin sister Jody.

Jody said she "often" used to try to convince her sister to change her career in order to have an "easier life" away from the public eye.

Caroline Flack's mother has said that social media companies "fail to protect" people from abuse and that comments on the platforms had a big impact on her daughter.

Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of Caroline Flack. Flack can be seen in tears saying "the only person I ever hurt is myself".

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Broadcasting on a Wednesday night for the first time in its nearly 60-year history — St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Rising Sons — a Tribute to Luke Kelly

TG4, 11.40pm

A socially distanced gig to celebrate what would have been Luke Kelly's 80th birthday. Every year around his birthday or anniversary musicians and singers from all over Ireland and the world would pay tribute to the great Luke Kelly and the amazing repertoire of music and legacy that he left behind.

The Rising Sons - Luke Kelly Tribute, with George Murphy

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Atlético Madrid

BT Sport and Virgin TV Go, ko 8pm