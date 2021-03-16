Picture This make US late-night TV debut and sing from empty Croke Park

A popular Irish band made its late-night television debut in America last night, where they shared a special performance from the home of the GAA.

The members of Picture This, from Co Kildare, spoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden about their personal and professional relationship with singer Joe Jones, who recently signed them to his label.

“We've become great friends with Joe,” Ryan Hennessy said.

“He pulled up outside our show in 2019. We were playing the Troubadour in Los Angeles, he got stuck in traffic outside. He wound down his window, asked the fans who were playing inside. They said, Picture This, a band from Ireland.

“We got a video of that encounter of Joe with the fans, and we slid into his DMs and invited him to our show. He couldn't come to the show because he's Joe Jonas, so he was probably doing something a lot cooler than coming to our show.

“We became friendly, and he brought us on tour with the Jonas Brothers at the beginning of last year. Now he has his own record label, which he signed us to, and we've been working with him on music, and lots of exciting things.”

During the show, the band shared a special performance of their song, ‘Things Are Different’, which was filmed in Croke Park, a venue where they have always wanted to perform.

“This performance is filmed in Croke Park in Dublin, an iconic venue,” Hennessy said.

“That stadium is so used to having so much life to it. And for the last year it has none at all. It’s a place we’ve wanted to play and we want to play in the future. So we thought we might as well symbolise that and do the performance in there while it’s empty.”