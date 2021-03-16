Tuesday TV Tips: All the friendships and drama when kids arrive at Irish college

An ordinary summer for best friends Colm, Maeve and Peadar, racing their bicycles near their home in Connemara — until children from Dublin arrive to learn Irish. Short award-winning film by Ciarán Charles Ó Conghaile from An Trá Bháin, Conamara.
Kevin Desmond has always been passionate about period houses and when he bought his home in Dublin in 2019 it was in very bad condition. It needed extensive work.
Artist, Isobel Henihan, and her husband, Ian Kenny, built their house in the garden of Isobel’s family home. Isobel’s dad is a retired architect who designed their home.
And Mark O’Neill’s two-bedroom apartment in Dublin is not a typical standard ‘box’, because it has some angles in its design. It looked a bit tired when Mark bought it in 2018 as it had been rented for a few years.
Living with Lucy
Lucy Kennedy moves in with Gráinne Seoige in South Africa. They take a trip into the Bush and Lucy discovers the story of Gráinne’s romance with her fiancé.
BBC Four, 10pm
A superb documentary on Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan. [And another tip for fans — Shane MacGowan & The Popes Live at Montreux 1995 will be on TG4 on Sunday evening]
Josto finds himself in the crosshairs of an unexpected foe, Oraetta is finally forced to come clean, Ethelrida completes her history report, and Thurman and Dibrell attempt to get back to business as usual.