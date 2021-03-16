Tuesday TV Tips: All the friendships and drama when kids arrive at Irish college

Ronnachaí Buí

TG4, 6pm

An ordinary summer for best friends Colm, Maeve and Peadar, racing their bicycles near their home in Connemara — until children from Dublin arrive to learn Irish. Short award-winning film by Ciarán Charles Ó Conghaile from An Trá Bháin, Conamara.

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Kevin Desmond has always been passionate about period houses and when he bought his home in Dublin in 2019 it was in very bad condition. It needed extensive work.

Artist, Isobel Henihan, and her husband, Ian Kenny, built their house in the garden of Isobel’s family home. Isobel’s dad is a retired architect who designed their home.

And Mark O’Neill’s two-bedroom apartment in Dublin is not a typical standard ‘box’, because it has some angles in its design. It looked a bit tired when Mark bought it in 2018 as it had been rented for a few years.

Living with Lucy

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Lucy Kennedy moves in with Gráinne Seoige in South Africa. They take a trip into the Bush and Lucy discovers the story of Gráinne’s romance with her fiancé.

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan

BBC Four, 10pm

A superb documentary on Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan. [And another tip for fans — Shane MacGowan & The Popes Live at Montreux 1995 will be on TG4 on Sunday evening]

Fargo (Season Finale)

TG4, 10.30pm

Josto finds himself in the crosshairs of an unexpected foe, Oraetta is finally forced to come clean, Ethelrida completes her history report, and Thurman and Dibrell attempt to get back to business as usual.

Sport

Racing: Cheltenham Festival - Day 1, Virgin Media One, 1pm

Champions League: Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City, ko 8pm, RTÉ2