Recognise anyone in this picture? Cork newscaster shares photo of uncle and Farranferris friends with Peig Sayers

Last Wednesday's documentary about storyteller Peig Sayers went a good way toward showing people the person behind the reputation, refuting long-held ideas about her place in Irish culture as an irredeemable miserablist, and examined our national relationship with the Blasket Islands icon.

So, after recently finding a picture of her uncle Carthach and what seems to be a group of friends or colleagues huddled around the literary legend on a visit to Dún Chaoin, journalist Flor MacCarthy, formerly of RTÉ News and currently of Oireachtas TV, shared it on Twitter.

"My first thoughts were 'holy s**t, not her!'", she laughs, talking about her immediate response to finding the photo. "I was tortured by Peig, one of the many Irish kids who were tortured by having to learn off chunks of this impenetrable stuff, and that's why the documentary is so brilliant, it just brings Peig in from the shadows for many of us, revealing the superstar she was.

"When you look at the photo, it looks like she's surrounded by starstruck lads, and a really dignified pose in the middle of it, that gives away that she was a big deal at the time. They're nudging each other and giggling in the presence of the great Peig.

Found this photo of #Peig in an old family album recently. The inscription on the back reads: “Peig Sayers (with priests & boys from Farranferris)”. The tall ‘boy’, 3rd from the left, was my uncle. @TG4TV No date, guessing ‘30s. pic.twitter.com/OJtfZCYCaN — Flor Mac Carthy (@florNEWS) March 10, 2021

Carthach, the tall fellow third from the left in the picture, was there with 'friends and boys from Farranferris', according to the bit of info on the photo's reverse, but as is often the way with these finds, the information is lost to time. MacCarthy happened across the picture, dating roughly to the 1930s, while researching the man he was to become.

"That photo fell out of an album of wartime photos from Rome. He studied for the priesthood, and was ordained there in the 1940s. This was also when Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, also known as the Irish Pimpernel, the Irish Schindler, is supposed to have saved over 6000 Allied soldiers and civilian Jews from the Nazis."

Peig Sayers: there was more to the master storyteller than your Leaving Cert had you believe, as we saw in last week's TG4 doc

Soon after sharing it on Twitter, a small but significant response emerged, with users identifying family members of their own, and speaking about possible trips to the island on behalf of Beamish & Crawford employees. All of these contributions have helped fill in the picture in small ways, but there's still much to be learned.

"It took all of eight minutes for the first response to come in. I wasn't expecting any of it, just sharing the picture after the Peig documentary. There was a great response from Margaret Kent, who identified the boy on second-right as her uncle, and then Pádraig Cronin, who chipped in about his father recalling the old Beamish & Crawford lorries.

"Margaret told me our uncles went off to pontifical college in Rome together, so we're going to meet up, bring photo albums, and swap stories!"

If you recognise anyone in the picture above, or have any further info, leave a reply on the Twitter post, or email Flor directly: maccarthyflor@gmail.com