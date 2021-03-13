Saturday TV Tips: Tiffany and her mum's flair for performance on Donncha's Two Talented

Donncha’s Two Talented

RTÉ One, 5.15pm

Talented youngsters mentor brave grown-ups to perform a double act: this week it’s Tiffany Owens and mum, Angela from Dublin; Shannon Copeland and mum Joleen from County Down; and James Heffernan and mum, Carla, from Dublin.

James Heffernan and mum, Carla

Smallfoot

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

An epic journey ensues when a Yeti stumbles across a human being — but is banished from his snowy home. Animated adventure, with the voice of Channing Tatum.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

The Voice UK, Semi Final

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The public decides which semi-finalists make it through to the live final next week.

Mother's Day

RTÉ 2, 9.31pm

The lives of various families go through dramatic turning points on Mother's Day. Comedy starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.

Jennifer Aniston: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Sport

Guinness Pro14 Rugby Championship, round 15: Connacht v Edinburgh, 7.15pm, TG4

Six Nations Rugby: Italy v Wales, 1.30pm; England v France, 4.30pm, Virgin Media One

Premier League: includes Leeds v Chelsea, 12.30pm; Fulham v Manchester City, 8pm, BT Sport

The One

8 episodes, Netflix

The search for true love unites the human race across race, class and geographical boundaries. This psychological drama based on the novel by John Marrs imagines a near future in which a simple DNA match can reveal the identity of the one person on Earth you are genetically predisposed to fall in love with. What if a hair sample is all it takes to find your one true match?

The One, Netflix