Live at the Marquee 2021 rescheduled — some new dates already confirmed for 2022

The last stand of a Cork institution — in its current form — has to wait another year
Live at the Marquee 2021 rescheduled — some new dates already confirmed for 2022

The Marquee: one last summer under the big tent... in 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 13:35
Mike McGrath Bryan

It might be a disappointment, but it can't be much of a surprise.

Following 2019's news that the following year's edition of the Live at the Marquee season would be its last at its current location, and mass postponements in the wake of the ongoing Covid crisis last year, promoters, Aiken Promotions, have today confirmed that the 2021 lineup is being moved back again to the summer of next year.

In a statement on their website, the company said:

"Aiken Promotions can today confirm that we are currently working to reschedule Live At The Marquee to 2022. Some shows have already been rescheduled and we will bring you more updates on a show-by-show basis, Thank you for your pa,tience."

Major names rescheduled for Live at the Marquee 2022, include legends such as Sinéad O'Connor, the Pet Shop Boys, and Orbital, as well as regular Marquee favourites, Christy Moore and The Coronas.

All existing tickets will be honoured.

Live at the Marquee in Cork has been postponed and rescheduled until 2022

Live at the Marquee in Cork has been postponed and rescheduled until 2022

Rescheduled:

  • The Coronas (May 28, 2021) rescheduled for May 27, 2022 
  • The 2 Johnnies Podcast (May 29, 2021) rescheduled for May 28, 2022 
  • John Bishop (June 12 & 13, 2021) rescheduled for June 9 & 10, 2022 
  • Deadmau5 (June 18, 2021) rescheduled for June 17, 2022 
  • Orbital (June 19, 2021) rescheduled for 18 June 18, 2022
  • Sinéad O’Connor (June, 20 2021) rescheduled for June 19, 2022 
  • Pet Shop Boys (June 23, 2021) rescheduled for June 22, 2022
  • Christy Moore (June 26, 2021) rescheduled for June 25, 2022

Read More

Album reviews: Cathal Coughlan is beautifully bleak, while Zara Larsson offers irresistible pop 

More in this section

Are you a writer? Here are two great opportunities to hone your craft for free Are you a writer? Here are two great opportunities to hone your craft for free
Hozier singing trad tunes on TikTok is what we needed today Hozier singing trad tunes on TikTok is what we needed today
Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page to read bedtime story on Children's BBC Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page to read bedtime story on Children's BBC
Television viewing apps stock

Netflix testing feature which could lead to crackdown on password sharing

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices