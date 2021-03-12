Live at the Marquee 2021 rescheduled — some new dates already confirmed for 2022

It might be a disappointment, but it can't be much of a surprise.
Following 2019's news that the following year's edition of the Live at the Marquee season would be its last at its current location, and mass postponements in the wake of the ongoing Covid crisis last year, promoters, Aiken Promotions, have today confirmed that the 2021 lineup is being moved back again to the summer of next year.
We are currently working to reschedule Live At The Marquee to 2022, some shows have already been rescheduled and are listed here https://t.co/vmvRNCAHZn. We will bring you more updates on a show by show basis, Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/Xyi0RncsoG
In a statement on their website, the company said:
"Aiken Promotions can today confirm that we are currently working to reschedule Live At The Marquee to 2022. Some shows have already been rescheduled and we will bring you more updates on a show-by-show basis, Thank you for your pa,tience."
Major names rescheduled for Live at the Marquee 2022, include legends such as Sinéad O'Connor, the Pet Shop Boys, and Orbital, as well as regular Marquee favourites, Christy Moore and The Coronas.
All existing tickets will be honoured.
- For more info and online ticket-sales contact, head for Aiken Promotions' website.
- The Coronas (May 28, 2021) rescheduled for May 27, 2022
- The 2 Johnnies Podcast (May 29, 2021) rescheduled for May 28, 2022
- John Bishop (June 12 & 13, 2021) rescheduled for June 9 & 10, 2022
- Deadmau5 (June 18, 2021) rescheduled for June 17, 2022
- Orbital (June 19, 2021) rescheduled for 18 June 18, 2022
- Sinéad O’Connor (June, 20 2021) rescheduled for June 19, 2022
- Pet Shop Boys (June 23, 2021) rescheduled for June 22, 2022
- Christy Moore (June 26, 2021) rescheduled for June 25, 2022