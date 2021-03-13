Paddy's week radio: the life of Violet Gibson, words from Sue Rainsford, the past and present of Irish arts

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain

R na G, 11am

Máirín Ní Ghadhra interviews Cillian Breathnach, the newly-appointed manager of Irish-language community radio station Raidió Fáilte in Belfast.

Movies and Musicals

Lyric FM, 1pm

Aedín Gormley's annual look at Irish (and Irish-adjacent) film soundtracks runs the gamut, from all-time favourites like The Commitments and Song of the Sea, to sideways looks at plastic-Paddy features like Far and Away and Wild Mountain Thyme.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Falling between radio play, poetry and performance art, 'One Day/Lá dá raibh' is a work of fiction which tells the story of a day in the life of a small village in the west of Ireland. Narrated by poet Louis de Paor, airing in English (6pm) and Gaeilge (6.30pm).

Spoken Stories: Independence

RTÉ 1, 7pm

‘The Silver Coast’ by Colin Barrett, read by Eileen Walsh: a story about what it is people owe each other, and the interplay between the human impulse to escape or transcend the world, and give yourself over to it.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Olivia O’Leary is joined by John McAuliffe to talk about new voices in poetry and the programme marks Mother’s Day.

MONDAY

Peter Curtin: RTÉ's chillest turns his attention to Irish rock history, Monday, 9pm, 2XM

Groover's Corner

2XM, 9pm

An all-Irish selection as Peter Curtin picks some rare delights from the underground Irish jazz, folk, psych and progressive rock scenes of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY

The State of Irish Nightlife

RTÉ Pulse, 5pm

January Winters talks to some of Ireland’s key dance music and nightlife figures to chat lockdown, post-lockdown and if we’ll ever dance together again.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Sue Rainsford discusses new novel 'Redder Days', while Lyric Theatre, Belfast head Jimmy Fay takes a look at where to get started with the work and legacy of jazz legend Duke Ellington.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Two ends of the sonic spectrum tonight from Dan Hegarty's deep-dives in the RTÉ archives. Kilkenny alt-poppers Engine Alley's 1990 Fanning Session catches them on the cusp of bigger things, while a lockdown-recorded session from Dublin singer and producer Kynsy gets a second airing.

WEDNESDAY - ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Colm O'Regan Wants a Word

RTÉ 1, 1.30pm

Irish Examiner columnist Colm O'Regan talks about the history of Irish sketch comedy, with help from Paul Tylak, Sharon Mannion and Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley.

Mise Freshin'

RTÉ 1, 4pm

Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy explores the timeless and enduring themes of Irish folk and traditional music, through contemporary hip-hop and beyond.

Violet Gibson: the Irish woman who came close to assassinating Mussolini is examined in further detail at 6.15 on Paddy's Day, on RTÉ 1.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6.15pm

Examining the life and legacy of Violet Gibson, the Irish woman who came close to assassinating Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Arena Special

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A look back at the best of Irish arts so far in 2021, including Ruth Concannon on mythology in Yeats' work and Tolu Makay on her reimagining of The Saw Doctors' 'N17'.

THURSDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Soprano Ailish Tynan and tenor Robin Tritschler perform Irish songs and duets in a special concert in London's Wigmore Hall.

FRIDAY

An Taobh Tuathail

RTÉ 1, 10pm

Cian O'Cíobháin's got your bubble sorted, with two hours of house and techno from Irish producers.