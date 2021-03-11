Thursday TV Tips: Best friends — the emotional pact between humans and dogs examined

— and First Dates can be a real hair-raising experience
Thursday TV Tips: Best friends — the emotional pact between humans and dogs examined

Fíorscéal — Dogs and Us

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 12:35
Caroline Delaney

Fíorscéal

TG4, 10.30pm

Several thousand years ago humans and dogs made an emotional pact that is still unbroken. A look at the extraordinary abilities of dogs, our ‘best friend’. Or as Turkish writer, Orhan Pamuk, noted: "Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen."

Turas Clainne (Last in Series)

TG4, 8pm

Nicola Fallon shares her story of severe post-natal depression following the birth of her son Louis. Prisscilla De Búrca gets the results of abnormal cells in her womb and Louise Smith gives birth to her third child during a pandemic.

Turas Clainne (Louise Smith)

Turas Clainne (Louise Smith)

Goodbye House

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Adrianne Peat from Collinswood, North Dublin, is looking for a home to call her own now her children are old enough to fly the nest. Helping her search for the perfect abode is son, Luke,; her sister Michelle with husband Bryan; and her brother-in-law, Barry. She has €350k to spend.

On a mission: Adrianna Peat in Goodbye Home

On a mission: Adrianna Peat in Goodbye Home

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Mohawked Phil from Tipperary; musician Rebecca, and dapper Denis (79) from Kildare are among those looking for love this week.

Phil (21) from Tipperary rocks up to the restaurant on a skateboard

Phil (21) from Tipperary rocks up to the restaurant on a skateboard

Visual merchandiser Cian (25) from Tipperary shares his experience of small-town life with fellow Clonmel native Jason (28). At first, things look good, but will they see eye to eye?

And arriving nervously for her date in her dad’s cab, single mum Tracy (45) from Navan encounters the relaxed charm of unassuming father-of-two Karl (39) from Meath.

First Dates Ireland: 75-year-old Marie from Meath waltzes into the arms of dapper 79-year-old dancer Denis from Kildare. 

First Dates Ireland: 75-year-old Marie from Meath waltzes into the arms of dapper 79-year-old dancer Denis from Kildare. 

UEFA Europa League

Manchester United v Milan, 5.55pm, BT Sport and Virgin Two; Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb, 8pm, BT Sport; Olympiacos v Arsenal, 8pm, Virgin Two and BT Sport

Read More

Hozier singing trad tunes on TikTok is what we needed today

More in this section

Peig Sayers: Five things we learned from the TG4 documentary Peig Sayers: Five things we learned from the TG4 documentary
Cork's Greatest Records: Bass Odyssey, breakbeats, and the night I slept in LL Cool J's bed  Cork's Greatest Records: Bass Odyssey, breakbeats, and the night I slept in LL Cool J's bed 
'She's a bit of a rascal': Irish actor Brian F O'Byrne on starring with Sigourney Weaver  'She's a bit of a rascal': Irish actor Brian F O'Byrne on starring with Sigourney Weaver 
Thursday TV Tips: Best friends — the emotional pact between humans and dogs examined

Hozier singing trad tunes on TikTok is what we needed today

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices