Thursday TV Tips: Best friends — the emotional pact between humans and dogs examined

Fíorscéal

TG4, 10.30pm

Several thousand years ago humans and dogs made an emotional pact that is still unbroken. A look at the extraordinary abilities of dogs, our ‘best friend’. Or as Turkish writer, Orhan Pamuk, noted: "Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen."

Turas Clainne (Last in Series)

TG4, 8pm

Nicola Fallon shares her story of severe post-natal depression following the birth of her son Louis. Prisscilla De Búrca gets the results of abnormal cells in her womb and Louise Smith gives birth to her third child during a pandemic.

Goodbye House

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Adrianne Peat from Collinswood, North Dublin, is looking for a home to call her own now her children are old enough to fly the nest. Helping her search for the perfect abode is son, Luke,; her sister Michelle with husband Bryan; and her brother-in-law, Barry. She has €350k to spend.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Mohawked Phil from Tipperary; musician Rebecca, and dapper Denis (79) from Kildare are among those looking for love this week.

Visual merchandiser Cian (25) from Tipperary shares his experience of small-town life with fellow Clonmel native Jason (28). At first, things look good, but will they see eye to eye?

And arriving nervously for her date in her dad’s cab, single mum Tracy (45) from Navan encounters the relaxed charm of unassuming father-of-two Karl (39) from Meath.

UEFA Europa League

Manchester United v Milan, 5.55pm, BT Sport and Virgin Two; Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb, 8pm, BT Sport; Olympiacos v Arsenal, 8pm, Virgin Two and BT Sport