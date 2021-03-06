Book Review: Ethan Hawke takes us on a wild ride

Ethan Hawke doesn’t pussyfoot around with the subject matter of his third novel. Rather than running from his gilded Hollywood life and looking to get dirt under his nails writing grittily about some notional real life, he embraces what he knows. And the novel is all the better for it.

This enjoyable literary outing is in the American tradition of writers like Saul Bellow. The everyman character is not entirely recognisable as one of the minions soldiering at the coalface of life. Our anti-hero, William Harding, would appear to have it all, the Hollywood bling, two lovely children and a beautiful rock star wife. But by the time we encounter him he has had an affair with a young woman and now he is a global scale pariah attracting the enormous displeasure of the high priests and priestesses of social media.

The first-person narrative tracks his return to New York for a major Broadway production of Henry IV. Harding plays Hotspur, delighting in his bloodthirsty line, “Doomsday is near die all, die merrily,” as he conjures any number of people in his life on whom he would happily wreak vengeance.

The Bellow vibe comes with Harding’s active wrestling with his own conscience and it is never a sterile or bloodless reflection as he’s a charged-up, sex-driven, cocaine-fuelled, whiskey drinking bloke with chips on his shoulder.

Before we get to the rehearsal room we meet the first of the book’s amusing Greek chorus – a taxi driver who takes the time to tell the actor what an ass he is to have screwed up a marriage with one of the most desirable women on the planet.

Of course, it is Harding’s failures as a person that make him real for the reader, as he prays and offers himself to serve something larger than himself.

Many moments from Henry IV are woven into the novel but it is not just the play, it feels like Shakespeare himself is alive in the theatre, in the pub afterwards and in the hearts and minds of the players, whispering to them from another work that, really, “the play is the thing.”

In the rehearsal room, we meet a fine Irish character, a passionate, intelligent, maverick theatre director who tells the cast their aim, over the mandatory free bagels and coffee served for their first day together: “There are only two kinds of Shakespeare productions: ones that change your life, and ones that suck shit. That’s it. Because if it doesn’t change the audience’s life… the production has failed.”

The gifted Irish director is not the only one offering wisdom. In fact the more the narrator drives into his nihilistic abyss the more that wisdom is offered to him by people he encounters.

In a highly engaging and enjoyable read, there are some lapses into over-writing, not least a tiresome pity party where he recalls a birthday when he expected his wife was going to buy him a car. But for the most part it is lively and spirited. Even though sex and drugs have a magnetic force in his life, the meaning and enrichment come from his two children and the power of theatre.

All of the blood, sweat, and tears going into Henry IV are evoked without ever becoming a luvvie-fest. Egos collide, bodies are entwined in crafted intimacies, and voices are pushed to breaking point in this personal and meticulous insight into a major Broadway production. As we get on with lockdown after lockdown and a world without plays, gigs, and the community of shared experience this is a novel reminding us to cherish what we are missing.