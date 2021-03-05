'She was not allowed to pursue music': Cork pianist to perform female composer's hidden work 

Throughout history, many pieces of art and music made by women have been hidden away and lost. From artists and writers who, at best, created under a pseudonym, to female composers who were discouraged from creating music in favour of a more domestic life.

An annual festival in County Tipperary seeks to remedy the wrongs against these women by amplifying their once-neglected work. The Finding a Voice festival first started in 2018 and aims to highlight the music of women composers from the seventeenth century to the present day. It takes place annually around International Women’s Day and its theme this year is #ItsAboutTime

Cork pianist Ellen Janssen, 24, is among those providing a platform for female composers whose names may not be as familiar to us as their male counterparts. This year, her third year as part of the festival but her first solo performance, Janssen will perform music by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, an epic piano piece called Das Jahr, on Sunday, March 7. Mendelssohn-Hensel wrote it as a chronicle of her travels in Italy and its place in the festival marked the first Irish performance of the work in its entirety.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Jansson said she believes Mendelssohn-Hensel never expected the piece of music would ever be performed. Her younger brother, Felix Mendelssohn, was a successful composer and some of his sister’s work was published under his name, with some of these credits only being corrected as late as 2010.

Jansson, who started learning to play the piano aged six and is the daughter of two piano teachers, first became familiar with Mendelssohn-Hensel’s work during her time as a student in the Cork School of Music, where she was taught by the festival’s curator.

“I was familiar with her work in general but I didn’t know this piece that I’m performing very well. Roisin Maher, who runs the festival with her sister [Clíona Maher], was my Women in History lecturer in college. She actually introduced me to the piece back in the day in my Bachelors when I was studying with her,” Jansson said.

“She was not allowed to pursue music, she just had to focus on getting married and being a wife, the usual story. She was able to perform but it was impossible, really for her to become a composer. She did have a few works published under her brother’s name so that’s how she got some of her works out there. But the piece that I’m performing, I wouldn’t have said that she would have expected it to be published or circulated in other forms, it was a present for her husband that she had compiled. It’s a fantastic piece of work.”

Mendelssohn-Hensel produced and performed her work away from the public eye, a stark contrast to the doors music has opened for Jansson. She has performed in venues around the world, including at Carnegie Hall in New York, Alexela Concert Hall in Estonia, and the Ukrainian Radio Concert Hall in Kiev, and studied music internationally, in Vienna and Manchester.

Her experience has been “very exciting”, with music providing her with opportunities to travel the world and forge friendships despite language barriers.

“I’m so lucky that I’m able to make this, something I love so much, my career. I’ve definitely had lots of great opportunities to travel and experience different cultures through music. You get this insight straight away into different cultures. I remember when I was in Kiev, the people I was meeting barely spoke English and I had no Ukrainian and we actually still keep in touch, you make those connections with people without needing words.”

Where once the Finding a Voice festival would have welcomed crowds of music lovers to Clonmel, this year its events will be streamed online, an upside of which Jansson said would be how accessible it has become for attendees this year.

“The whole festival is live-streamed which has its benefits as well. We’re excited to be able to offer it to a much wider audience, people who wouldn’t be able to travel to Clonmel normally and just have it at home in the living room at your fingertips. It’s a challenge logistically to try and get it all organised but I think really a lot of good can come out of it as well, like the accessibility.”

Jansson’s concert will take place in Hearns Hotel in Clonmel and she was quick to point out the suitability of the venue for a classical event.

“That hotel has a connection already with classical music. Franz Liszt, when he came to Clonmel in 1840 it’s where he stayed and he gave a piano recital there so it is nice to have that link already there,” she said, and added how excited she is about her first solo performance as part of the festival.

“It’s the third time I’ve played at the festival. Two years ago the opening concert was this collaboration with a Canadian pianist, Alexina Louie, and we did loads of her solo and chamber work, there were six of us performing, This time it’s just me, just solo piano for the whole thing. That’s really exciting.”

Jansson saw the festival grow from its early days when she studied under Maher as said it was great to see the event “persevere” despite the pandemic.

Ellen Jansson, who will be taking part in the Finding A Voice festival this weekend

“Seeing the festival grow has been lovely. When the festival started Roisin was still teaching me in the School of Music, she was my lecturer so when I first heard about it it would have been her telling us about it in the lectures. It’s so exciting to have seen it grow and evolve over the last four years, there’s so much work put into it and it’s incredible, really amazing that they’re doing this and keeping it going. It’s the only festival like this in the whole British Isles, of just female composers. It’s really great that we can still do it, even during a pandemic.”

One thing the pandemic did put a stop to for Jansson was her ability to perform in physical venues over the past 12 months. She is keen to return to the stage — and welcome a physical audience — once more.

“The last year has been up and down. I had one online thing in May and then there was this brief window in September where things were opening up a bit and I performed in the New Ross Piano Festival then. All the restrictions were there, a socially-distanced audience, Limited tickets, people could only enter one-by-one. It was really well organised and planned. It was so emotional, actually, to hear live music again. It was myself and Janine Collins performing and it was amazing. You know you miss it but then you hear it again and think ‘oh my god, I can’t believe it’s been so long since I’ve had this’. It was fantastic. I can’t wait for things to go back to normal.”