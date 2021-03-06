Radio highlights: Raven Leilani on Arena, Seachtain na Gaeilge, following the River Inny

- in music: Overhead, the Albatross and Paddy Mulcahy in archival Hegarty sessions; R.E.M.'s 1991 semi-acoustic session on 'Out of Time''s 30th anniversary
The River Inny: explored on Lyric FM, tomorrow evening (Saturday) at 6pm

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY

The Electric Disco

7pm, 2FM 

Station staple and veteran dance DJ Jenny Greene continues digging into her archives, for two hours of tunes from her home setup, dubbed the Rave Cave - no relation to the English Market's T-shirt emporium, sadly.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

6pm, Lyric FM 

Following the Inny, presented by JJ O'Shea: an exploration of the rich diversity of flora and fauna and archaeological sites along the River Inny in south Kerry, botanist Therese Higgins and archaeologist Aoibheann Lambe.

Spoken Stories: Independence

7pm, RTÉ 1 

Snáithíní Solais by Donegal writer Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde, introduced and read by the author: a son explores his relationship with his mother, who has Alzheimer’s, as he tries to gather some of that light which gives their lives meaning.

The Poetry Programme

7.30pm, RTÉ 1 

Olivia O'Leary's weekly exploration of the vibrant and diverse poetry scene in Ireland, joined this week by poets Patrick Cotter and Jessamine O'Connor.

MONDAY

Raven Leilani's 'Luster': author speaks on Monday night at 7pm, RTÉ 1. Picador/PA.

Raven Leilani's 'Luster': author speaks on Monday night at 7pm, RTÉ 1. Picador/PA.

Tús Áite

5pm, R na G 

For International Women’s Day, an all-woman panel will discuss and debate the main news stories of the week. Fachtna Ó Drisceoil presents.

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1 

Raven Leilani discusses her debut novel 'Luster', dealing with racism, sexism and capitalism. A New York Times bestseller, it was described by Zadie Smith as "brutal and brilliant".

TUESDAY

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1 

Film director and Shakespeare podcaster Conor Hanratty talks about where to begin with the films of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, best known for the Oscar-winning 'All About My Mother' and 'Talk to Her'

Across the Line: Introducing

9.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster 

Recently-installed presenter Gemma Bradley fronts the long-running radio platform for new music from all over the island. New releases, live recordings and artist interviews.

The Alternative 

11pm, 2FM 

Dan Hegarty presents two more sessions from the RTÉ archives - Dublin post-rockers Overhead the Albatross' stunning 2013 Hegarty session is reaired, while composer/producer Paddy Mulcahy performed one of the last Hegarty sessions prior to the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020.

Stream a video of Overhead the Albatross' 2013 Hegarty session version of 'Telekinetic Forest Guard' below.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score 

1pm, Lyric FM 

Liz Nolan introduces a concert from L'Auditori de Barcelona in Catalonia, with the Calidore String Quartet performing music by Mozart, Beethoven, Britten and Grieg.

THURSDAY

Bladhaire

3pm, R na G 

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings listeners on a whirlwind tour to gather information about Seachtain na Gaeilge events at home and abroad this year.

The Alternative 

11pm, 2FM 

Dan Hegarty presents a session from the EBU archives to mark 30 years of REM's 'Out of Time' album: touring Europe by train in the immediate wake of the end of the first Gulf War, the band recorded this semi-acoustic set at NDR Hamburg on March 5, 1991.

FRIDAY

Sruth na Maoile 

2pm, R na G 

Seán Ó hÉanaigh and Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig present their weekly slot of Scottish and Irish folk and trad, including Sian, Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh, Rant, Lorcán Mac Mathúna, Christine Primrose and Bene & Cormac.

The Mickey Bradley Record Show 

7.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster 

The Undertones bassist and Northern punk legend Mickey Bradley takes us through two hours of tunes from his personal stash - bought, borrowed, begged or stolen!

