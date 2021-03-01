'Normal People', 'Wolfwalkers', and Brendan Gleeson miss out on Golden Globe awards

A virtual ceremony for the 78th Golden Globes took place in the United States on Sunday night and while the stars were unable to walk the red carpet, they still brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the online proceedings.

It was the first-ever bicoastal telecast, with Tina Fey presenting at New York’s famed Rainbow Room while co-host Amy Poehler was at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The audiences were populated by essential workers rather than the usual A-list stars.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones missed out on an award, but stunned in a Chanel gown during the ceremony. She paid tribute to her “ Normal People family” on social media.

Daisy Edgar Jones dressed in a Chanel gown for the 2021 Golden Globes.

“Missing all my Normal People family, filming that show was really a (in the words of Connell) ‘perfect time in my life to be honest.’ He’s a man of few words but they sure are beautiful.”

She was nominated for best actress in a limited series, which was awarded to Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit. Normal People was also up for best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture, which also went to The Queen's Gambit.

Edgar-Jones told British Vogue she was disappointed her co-star Paul Mescal missed out on a nod for his portrayal of Connell, particularly as he had been nominated for an Emmy, but added they are often in touch with each other.

Anya Taylor-Joy dressed in a Dior dress with Tiffany jewels for the Golden Globes. The Queen's Gambit won two awards for which Normal People was also nominated.

“Paul and I had a big old FaceTime,” she said. “We’re such great friends now, and we’d just love to be able to be together somewhere and celebrate. Honestly, neither of us can still quite believe that we’ve been nominated for anything.”

She added she is excited for the upcoming Conversations With Friends adaptation and said she recently met Cork actor Alison Oliver who was cast in the lead role.

“The lovely Alison Oliver, who’s been cast as Frances, actually came on set a few times while we were filming Normal People, and I met her. She’s going to smash it out of the park.”

Brendan Gleeson was in the running for best supporting actor in a TV series for his role as former US president Donald Trump in mini-series The Comey Rule. The award went to John Boyega for Small Axe but Gleeson looked effortlessly cool in a black suit and white shirt, opting to go tieless for the occasion.

Cartoon Saloon co-founder Tomm Moore with his wife Liselott Olofsson at the Golden Globes virtual ceremony

Pixar’s Soul claimed the Best Animated Picture award, seeing off Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s latest offering, Wolfwalkers.

During the ceremony, Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, delivered a tear-jerking acceptance speech on his behalf after he won best actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman died last year aged 43 following a battle with cancer.

On behalf of her husband, she thanked Boseman’s team and his co-stars.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

She said: “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you ‘you can’, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient was legendary actress Jane Fonda, who said she was “so moved” by the honour. The award is given to mark “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Jane Fonda with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won best actor and actress for their roles as Britain's Charles and Diana and their explosive portrayal of a royal marriage in crisis in The Crown.

Other winners included Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah, Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot, Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was named comedy film of the year, and Nomadland won best drama.