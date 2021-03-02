Podcast Corner: Inspirational shows to put a spring in your step 

With lockdown ongoing and New Year's resolutions perhaps forgotten about, there are plenty of podcasts that can offer you a lift at this time of year
Podcast Corner: Inspirational shows to put a spring in your step 

Carl Frampton and Alexandra Burke both talk about interesting aspects of their lives.

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 08:30
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Fearne Cotton - Happy Place

With over 40m downloads, Happy Place is now in its ninth series as BBC presenter Cotton seeks to find out what happiness means to the stars she interviews. Series nine began with model and actress Priyanka Chopra Jones, seen most recently in The White Tiger on Netflix. 

Even when you don't know much about a person, hearing them talk about their journey is affecting. On the concept of confidence, Jones says: "I think confidence has a lot to do with the environment, your upbringing. We don't think about that a lot as adults. 

As adults we think our confidence is right now. It depends on the job I have, the house I live in, what my dreams are, how much I've achieved. But confidence is very deep-rooted, it comes from your childhood, how you were raised, when you were your most vulnerable, how did you feel."

The High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphreys and Prof Damian Hughes

Running for a year now, this show from BT Sports presenter Humphreys and organisational psychologist Hughes sees them interview stars mostly from across sports but also musicians and actors, about how they got to the top of their respective games. 

From rugby (South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, the first black man to captain South Africa, taking them to World Cup glory in 2019) to football (er, Frank Lampard, fired by Chelsea in January) to boxing (Carl Frampton, who's aiming to become a three-weight world champion next month), all have moments that might connect with the listener. 

"Making my kids proud and legacy are probably the two most important things now for me, says Frampton, whose interview is particularly interesting. Though he alludes to the great team he's got behind him, he doesn't mention nor is asked about his links with MTK, the controversial boxing organisation co-founded by Daniel Kinahan.

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day 

This probably needs no introduction: Into its 10th series, Day, an author and now presenter on Radio 4's Open Book, is still asking celebrities to celebrate what didn't go right. The recent episode with 2008 X Factor winner Alexandra Burke has them talking about Beyonce  (they performed together in the final) and offers a glimpse at what happens when the reality TV cameras go away. "I'm very lucky to have a career doing something that I love. But the fame part of it, I've always been quite afraid to just be me because I'm being watched all the time." The lesson: Be careful what you wish for.

Read More

Podcast Corner: Let's talk about sex with Dolly Alderton 

More in this section

New programme aims to reconnect Cork's over-55s with arts and culture New programme aims to reconnect Cork's over-55s with arts and culture
The Crown S4 The 78th Golden Globes: who won and what happened at the virtual ceremony
Liam Cunningham and The 2 Johnnies discuss 'mad journey' to fame with Tommy Tiernan Liam Cunningham and The 2 Johnnies discuss 'mad journey' to fame with Tommy Tiernan
Podcast Corner: Inspirational shows to put a spring in your step 

'Normal People', 'Wolfwalkers', and Brendan Gleeson miss out on Golden Globe awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices