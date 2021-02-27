Livestream review: Irish duo Bicep fill the space with bravura display of dance-floor optimism

The white space that framed Bicep at the start of their streamed gig from London felt like an all too perfect metaphor for where live music is at in early 2021. With touring an impossibility for the time being, the literal gulf between musicians and their audience has become a huge blank void – almost impossible to fill whether you are a stadium megastar or a young band just starting out.

Bicep, aka Belfast producers and DJs Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar, are neither. But they were good value for a 60 minute set that celebrated the recent launch of their extraordinary second album Isles (which hit the top 5 in both Ireland and the UK), and which also allowed their fanbase to at least imagine how thrilling it must be to experience this work in the flesh, rumbling through in cathartic waves.