Tuesday TV Tips: No beige, magnolia or cream for Limerick house in Home of the Year

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A converted mill apartment in County Antrim; a renovated family home in County Louth; and a semi-d with plenty of personality in Limerick.

Saara and Mike Loughlin have put their own stamp on their semi-detached family home in Limerick. When they bought the house in 2008, it was very beige and magnolia with cream carpets everywhere and lacked character. They have since taken out all the carpets and installed laminate flooring as well as painted every single surface in the house. They added their own colourful and eclectic style with a touch of bohemian and scandi influences and a mix of modern and mid-century furniture. They designed and also did most of the work themselves.

Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?

BBC One, 9pm

David Harewood sets out to investigate the reasons for the high death rates of Covid-19 patients from black, Asian and other ethnic minority backgrounds and to discover what the pandemic really tells us about health inequality.

Fargo

TG4,10.30pm

Fargo 'East/West': Ben Whishaw as Rabbi Milligan. Picture: Elizabeth Morris/FX

Pursued by Cannon and Fadda muscle, Rabbi Milligan and Satchel distance themselves from an all-out war brewing in Kansas City. Rabbi weighs his options while he and Satchel hide out in an obscure boarding house filled with a host of outlandish characters. Meanwhile, Omie looks to settle a score.

The Walking Dead

Fox TV

Zombies galore — but they're not even the real baddies.

A pandemic how-to guide established long before we ever heard of Covid-19, this series is now in its 10th season.

We've got some scary infection; we've got people pulling together with various skills to help each other survive; we've got empty businesses and desolate cities; we've got folk spinning lies and disinformation to spread fear and try to establish some godawful dominance.

The Walking Dead': Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride

This is fiction, right? Well, that's what it says on the blurb.

The series has dropped somewhat from the brilliance of earlier seasons when there was a very novel feel to it but die-hard (hah!) fans will be keen to see this through to the bitter end.